ATX Venture Partners Hires Jeff Thompson as New Partner & President

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early-stage venture capital firm ATX Venture Partners (ATX) welcomes the addition of seasoned operator and executive leader Jeff Thompson to its leadership team.

Jeff Thompson (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Jeff on board. He has been a collaborative and helpful LP since the inception of ATX. His celebrated career in capital markets and network across institutional investors, RIAs, and family offices will be a great driver to accelerate the growth of our platform and take us to the next level. Jeff is joining ATX at an unparalleled inflection point as our fund performance exceeds our wildest expectations," said Chris Shonk, ATX Partner and Co-Founder.

"I'm incredibly grateful to join ATX. I have known the partners for over 20 years, and they have built an exceptional organization that delivers superior returns. As an LP in prior fund vintages, I look forward to working alongside a world-class team positioned for significant growth and long-term success," said Thompson.

After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army, Thompson spent over 20 years with prestigious investment firms. He has held senior executive roles at Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, Legg Mason, and most recently, Wells Fargo, where he led the capital deployment of over $200B across multiple asset classes in private and public market securities.

"Jeff's track record as a distinguished wealth management and investment executive and his perspectives as a military veteran allows him to be uniquely positioned to illuminate the tremendous growth story of our region, firm, and portfolio," said Danielle Weiss Allen, ATX Partner and Co-Founder.

About ATX Venture Partners

ATX Venture Partners is Austin's premier institutional early-stage venture capital firm, investing in high-growth companies raising Seed and Series A rounds. ATX is veteran and female-owned and is driven by a mission to add meaningful value to founders and investors. The firm manages over $500 million in assets and runs a rigorous global co-investment platform for augmented returns. The firm recently launched its fourth flagship fund, ATX Venture Partners IV, which continues ATX's focus on supporting exceptional entrepreneurs to build market-defining companies. To learn more, contact the ATX Team.

Contact:

Tarika Kumar

ir@atxventurepartners.com

ATX Venture Partners Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATX Venture Partners