Clarivoy Expands Team to Support Record Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy, the auto industry's leading provider of multi-touch sales attribution and advanced digital targeting tools, today announced key executive new hires and new roles to support record business growth and expansion. The profound shift in the auto industry due to changes brought about by the pandemic and supply shortages, and increased focus on digital spending have contributed to an industry-wide refocus on attribution and measurement. To keep pace with the company's growth, Clarivoy announced the new positions.

Helen Moss, formerly director of customer success, will join the leadership team as Vice President of Customer Success. Moss' nine years in the auto industry, four with Clarivoy, position her to not only oversee the customer success team, but also provide vision and direction for Clarivoy's signature product, Multi-Touch Sales Attribution.

Amy Gunter, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the auto industry, will now serve as Director of Customer Success. She will continue to work with dealers to help them optimize their advertising in addition to her new responsibilities overseeing customer success operations.

Sean McLean recently joined Clarivoy after four years as director of marketing and strategy at Travers Automotive and RV Group. McLean will divide his energy serving as Product Manager, a newly-created position, and Customer Success Manager. McLean has been in the automotive industry for 15 years, and has combined his analytical skills and progressive marketing techniques to produce optimal results for his clients and dealerships.

Another new face on the customer success team is Nan Mossey. Mossey, formerly an account executive with Edmunds, contributes to Clarivoy's white-glove approach to customer success as a Customer Success Manager, helping dealers know which advertising is working and which isn't. Mossey brings her winning combination of being both creative and technologically astute to Clarivoy, and its clients.

As a new operations specialist on the Customer Success team, Charlie Gilbert is primarily responsible for data integration and applying meticulous data quality measures. Before joining Clarivoy, Gilbert served as an account manager for Concentrix.

"With a renewed dealer focus on marketing measurement and attribution, our company is experiencing record growth coming out of the pandemic. We're excited to welcome our new hires and see our team develop and grow with us. Clarivoy is poised to meet its ambitious goals to deliver transformative technology to the auto industry," said Matt Reid, president.

About Clarivoy

Clarivoy is the auto industry's leading provider of multi-touch sales attribution and advanced digital targeting tools. Their solutions reveal more about their clients' customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. Clarivoy's proprietary technology grants marketers incomparable visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can stop guessing and start knowing what is working and what is not.

