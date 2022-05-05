Business Break
Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.55 per share of common stock payable on May 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2022.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301541299.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.