DeFi Platform Giddy Partners With Plaid for Easier Account Funding

Giddy's Plaid integration gives users a simple, streamlined on and off ramp between crypto and fiat.

DRAPER, Utah, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto staking app Giddy has partnered with fintech leader Plaid, a data network that powers the tools millions of people rely on to live healthier financial lives. Giddy's integration with Plaid will make it easier for users to securely and seamlessly share their financial data so they can move funds in and out of their Giddy account.

"Security and user friendliness are paramount to every step of the customer journey on the Giddy platform" says Giddy CEO Eric Parker. "Our partnership with Plaid and their open finance technology is a continuation of striving to create an unparalleled experience for Giddy users."

Enabling investors to easily and securely connect their financial accounts to Giddy's platform will help streamline the process of moving funds in and out of their wallet, making the onramps and offramps to crypto investing easier for mainstream investors.

Through its integration with Plaid's payment authorization products and payment processor Wyre, Giddy will enable investors to easily transfer funds via ACH from their checking account to their digital wallet to invest in crypto. Once an investor converts the crypto back to dollars (fiat), the integration makes it fast and easy to transfer those funds back to their checking account.

Upon transferring funds into a Giddy account, the currency is automatically converted to a stable coin that allows users to immediately begin staking their tokens and earning an interest yield.

Giddy is the world's first DeFi app to provide one-tap staking (interest-earning) to crypto investors. In a complex world of crypto investing where investors need to master a confusing array of tools and platforms to fully maximize their investments, Giddy has a mission to simplify the most sophisticated crypto strategies into one platform.

About Giddy

Giddy was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Eric and Ethan Parker. Their non-custodial DeFi platform provides streamlined access to DeFi crypto investing and staking. The Giddy wallet provides faster and more secure transactions with ease of withdrawal. The company has raised more than $8 million in funding from investors and recently announced the pre-release of its mobile app. Learn more at https://giddy.co/

