Hicuity Health Recognized For "Best Overall Telemedicine Platform" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, today announced that its Shared Services offering has been named "Best Overall Telemedicine Platform" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough. The independent market intelligence organization recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

The Hicuity Health Shared Services model offers health systems the opportunity to implement a customized telemedicine solution without the need to develop the requisite operational, technical, and tele-clinical expertise from scratch. Leveraging Hicuity Health's experience, technology infrastructure, proprietary HUB workflow management platform, staffing, support teams, and reporting capabilities, Hicuity Health Shared Services enables a system to rapidly and smoothly deliver its own, customized telemedicine program at scale.

Additionally, the Hicuity Health Shared Services offering provides proven technical and operational expertise and infrastructure via the company's network of 12 integrated clinical operations centers. The technology enables connectivity to and between all operations centers and client facilities. Shared Services clients can add a customized clinical operations center on its campus and also leverage existing Hicuity Health network locations.

"Health systems interested in implementing an acute care telemedicine program typically face a daunting build-it-yourself challenge," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With Hicuity Health's 'breakthrough' Shared Services model, large health systems are able to take advantage of the highest levels of customization, program flexibility, and best in class service options across multiple in-patient telemedicine service lines. We are proud to honor Hicuity Health with the 'Best Overall Telemedicine Platform' award in recognition of their pioneering telemedicine innovation."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Telemedicine has become a critical vehicle for healthcare delivery. Hicuity Health's experience, innovation, and 16 years of telemedicine leadership enables our clients and their patients to benefit from access to a customized collaborative, and cooperative telemedicine model providing a range of clinical services," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "Our Shared Services strategy enables clients to combine the best of a 'build' strategy with the best of a 'buy' strategy, retaining program flexibility to adapt to whatever the future holds."

A unique feature of the Shared Services model is its ability to enable flexible and collaborative clinical staffing approaches. In partnering with Hicuity Health in a shared services model, hospital systems can balance use of their own care providers and, as needed, the experienced Hicuity Health team.

Hicuity Health is contracted to serve more than 120 facilities nationwide. Hicuity Health's team of U.S. board-certified providers and other clinicians conducts 1.2 million patient interactions annually while caring for 120,000 patients.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, virtual nursing, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 120 hospital partners nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

