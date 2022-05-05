Holiday Inn Club Vacations Wins 14 ARDA Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, announced today that it won 14 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards. With categories that represent all areas of the business, the annual ARDA Awards recognize the top resorts, teams, individuals and projects leading the timeshare industry. This year, the awards were presented during ARDA's annual conference, Timeshare Together, at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

"Bringing home so many ARDA Awards speaks to the team's unwavering commitment to our mission of becoming the most loved brand in family travel," said Tom Nelson, Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "And what is even more impressive is the wide breadth of teams and projects that were awarded this great honor. All of our team members – regardless of their department or area of focus – are dedicated to providing customer-obsessed service to our guests and using innovation to drive the industry forward."

The Company's award recipients include team members from several departments, such as sales, marketing, brand and creative, legal, talent acquisition and resort operations. The Kemmons' Spirit of Innovation Challenge received an ARDA Circle of Excellence award, which represents the highest level of excellence within the industry. Introduced in 2021, the Kemmons' Spirit of Innovation Challenge is a companywide competition that invites team members to submit their ideas for a new product, program or initiative, with the winning idea being implemented in the organization.

In total, Holiday Inn Club Vacations received 14 ARDA Awards:

Kemmons' Spirit of Innovation Challenge – ARDA Circle of Excellence Innovator Award

Christina Mansfield – Marketing Management Leader Award

Nicole Cihock – Marketing Individual Award

New Orleans Resort Launch – Marketing Program Award

Guillermo Fernandez Mascaro – Salesperson: In-House Award

Mary George – Sales Verification Loan Officer/Quality Assurance Officer Award

Sarah McNairn – Legal and Regulatory Manager, Team Member or Team Award

Talent Acquisition Team – Human Resources Recruiting Professional or Team Award

Orange Lake Resort Security Team – Safety/Security Professional or Team Award

Orlando Zurita – Resort Assistant Manager Award

Hafid Rkiki – Resort Department Manager Award

Orange Lake Resort Laundry Team – Resort Operations Team Award

New Orleans Resort :90 Sizzle Video – Digital Sales Film Award

Kemmons' Spirit of Innovation Challenge – Employee Engagement or Communications Campaign Award

Holiday Inn Club Vacations is currently hiring for hundreds of roles across its offices and network of resorts. For more information on open positions, visit hicv.com/careers.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the Company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

