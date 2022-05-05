Insurtech Startup ennabl and Insurance Data Innovator Fenris Digital Launch Partnership

RICHMOND, Va., and GREENWICH, Conn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech startup ennabl and insurance data innovator Fenris Digital have announced a partnership allowing insurance brokers and agents to leverage Fenris' extensive pool of data to accelerate their prospecting activities and nurture client relationships. Brokers using the ennabl platform can now leverage Fenris' universe of company, consumer, and asset data to uncover insights about their clients and provide a higher level of service to their customers.

Fenris Digital logo (PRNewswire)

Insurance Brokers on the ennabl platform can now leverage Fenris Digital's expansive universe of data

Fenris is a leader in the rapidly growing insurance data market and brings a comprehensive database of companies, customers, and automobiles to brokers and agents on the ennablCROSSCHECK application. ennablCROSSCHECK allows insurance producers to accelerate their prospect research from within the ennabl data analytics platform, generating a more complete and accurate picture of their customer base.

Fenris utilizes data repositories of 255+ million adults, 130+ million households, 30+ million small businesses , and complete coverage of all properties in the U.S. to enable better customer acquisition for traditional, innovative, and embedded insurance providers. Insurance brokers leveraging Fenris data can accelerate the quoting process by pre-populating forms for customers, saving customers' time, and improving downstream underwriting accuracy.

"To succeed in today's market, insurance brokers require a deep knowledge of their potential customer base. With Fenris data incorporated into ennabl's platform, we are giving brokers the information that they need, when and where they need it," said Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris Digital.

ennabl was founded on the belief that insurance brokers spend too much time and money across disjointed systems entering and correcting data. ennabl's mission is to allow insurance professionals to get out of the data entry business and focus on their most critical assets: their customers.

Kabir Syed, CEO of ennabl stated, "The insurance industry is undergoing a radical transformation catalyzed by data, and ennabl, now powered by the addition of data from Fenris Digital's data, is poised to lead the charge."

With this partnership, ennabl becomes one of the fastest growing providers of data and growth solutions for the insurance industry. This partnership expands the reach of ennabl's platform, broadening its services and providing access to the world's largest network of data.

About Fenris Digital

Fenris Digital (Fenris) is an insurance data sourcing innovator delivering a suite of API-delivered, SOC 2-compliant products that leverage well-established, proprietary data repositories for Predictive Scoring, Data Enrichment and Pre-fill, and Life Event Monitoring & Alerts (LEMA), to enable modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines. For more information, visit www.fenrisd.com .

About ennabl

ennabl was created by Kabir Syed, founder, and former CEO of RiskMatch, and former managing director at Marsh. Syed brought together a world-class team of engineers, data experts, interface designers, and industry veterans to build a platform that will totally transform the way insurance brokers conduct business. With this tool, brokers will spend less time keeping data current and more time focusing on their clients' experiences, improving their bottom line.

ennabl logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ennabl