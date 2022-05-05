Popular YouTuber Chrissy Harless Deleted from Platform for Cannabis Content; Partners with WeedTube to Take On Big Social

Since the deletion of her channel with nearly 50k subscribers, Harless has partnered with WeedTube to petition for updated social media guidelines for the legal cannabis industry.

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTuber Chrissy Harless had her channel deleted without warning or explanation from the platform's moderators for her cannabis education content. The channel's 46k subscribers previously tuned in weekly to watch Harless unbox and review cannabis products and educate viewers on the cannabis plant. The YouTube Channel was the primary source of income for Harless as part of HarlessMediaGroup LLC , which allowed Harless the freedom to work from home with her husband and care for their 2 children. Harless secured multiple brand deals through her channel and has built her social media following to create cannabis content full-time. Harless is partnering up with cannabis-focused video platform WeedTube to petition Big Social to update their community guidelines with the legally operating cannabis industry in mind.

WeedTube , the video sharing platform and protected cannabis content hub, launched a petition that has garnered nearly 10,000 signatures demanding that Instagram end its strict censorship of cannabis-related content and update its Community Guidelines to treat all legally operating cannabis businesses equally. "Big Social is primarily targeting small, independently operated cannabis businesses, while allowing cannabis corporations with more money to thrive on their platforms" said Arend Richard, the co-founder of WeedTube who was also deleted from YouTube in 2018 at 190k subscribers.

Cannabis industry professionals and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to sign the petition to call for Instagram to update its regulations, as well as host a "roundtable" discussion with cannabis industry leaders on how to best navigate moving forward in a fair and equal way. Click here to sign the petition.

Chrissy is currently campaigning on Instagram to get her YouTube channel back by tagging @YouTube and @teamyoutube and @youtubecreators.

About WeedTube

WeedTube is the video-sharing platform developed in response to the online social media censorship of cannabis. In 2018, YouTube deleted cannabis content at an unprecedented rate, so a group of deleted creators crowdfunded from the cannabis community to create a platform that embraces cannabis, and offers cannabis businesses commercial-style advertising. Since then, millions of people have joined WeedTube to watch, sesh, and share with their favorite cannabis content creators without the risk of deletion.

Media Contact: Julia Ruiz

julia.ruiz@theweedtube.com

540.842.6285

View original content:

SOURCE WeedTube