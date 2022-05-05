Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 12, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.

At 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 12, 2022, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy R. Sussman, Chief Financial Officer and Jason T. Fannin, Chief Commercial Officer will discuss the first quarter 2022 results.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The Conference ID is 2464838. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t7nzgn2p.

Ramaco Resources is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.ramacoresources.com .

POINT OF CONTACT:

INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacocoal.com or 859-244-7455

