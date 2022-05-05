Spektri Business Park managed by Trevian certified with a BREEAM rating 'Very Good'

HELSINKI , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektri Business Park in Espoo, Finland, a development managed by Trevian and CCP 5 - the core plus fund advised by Tristan Capital Partners, has been awarded a `Very Good' BREEAM certification as proof of the realisation of sustainable development from both an environmental and social perspective. BREEAM is the world's leading sustainability validation and certification system and reviews a host of components including health, well-being, energy, accessibility, water, materials, emissions, property management, land use, and ecology.

A range of initiatives have been put in place to enhance the sustainability credentials at Spektri. In recent years, the property has switched to geothermal energy and green electricity, and the combined effect of the measures leading to a 66% reduction in total emissions. Trevian Asset Management, along with Tristan, leads the work on energy efficiency and sustainability as Spektri's real estate asset manager.

Spektri engages a specialised energy manager to plan energy targets, implement actions, and report their results according to global standards. Building technology has been renewed with added automation and transition to green electricity and geothermal energy. In addition, customer satisfaction, interaction with stakeholders, and increased monitoring of the transparency and accountability of service production and contractors are prioritised.

Vesa Klemettilä, Trevian's Technical Director, said: "Effective solutions and measurable energy-saving and economic benefits prove that we have succeeded in Spektri's asset management. Furthermore, the BREEAM certification confirms the development activities' sustainability and sets the requirement for their continuous evaluation. At Trevian, we consider property sustainability certification the standard for our operations."

Kaisa Granholm from Trevian, added: "Concrete results have already been achieved. The impact on the carbon footprint is already significant in the first years: total emissions in the first quarter of 2022 were up to 450 tonnes lower than in the corresponding period in 2020. Environmental responsibility is increasingly a criterion for our customers when choosing office space. In addition, transparent monitoring of the carbon footprint on the premises is essential for companies to implement their environmental strategy. With the BREEAM certification, we can better support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals."

Spektri is owned by the CCP 5 'long-life' core-plus fund, advised by pan-European real estate investment manager Tristan Capital Partners.

Additional information:

Kaisa Granholm

Asset Manager

Trevian Asset Management

+358 50 571 8300

kaisa.granholm@trevian.fi

Vesa Klemettilä

Technical Director

Trevian Asset Management

+358 50 487 2266

vesa.klemettila@trevian.fi

Trevian Asset Management is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial and residential properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks, and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management near 1.0B€. www.trevian.fi/en/

About Tristan Capital Partners

Tristan Capital Partners is an employee-owned real estate investment manager, specialising in value-added investment strategies across all property types in the UK and Europe. Tristan's pan-European real estate funds include core+, opportunistic and debt strategies, with total assets under management of over €14 billion and a loyal client base of institutional and private investors.

The company was founded in 2009 by Ric Lewis, together with a number of other professionals who worked together at Curzon Global Partners, the fund management group of AEW Europe, a pan-European real estate investment management business. The Firm's senior team and Investment Committee have worked together for over 20 years across 11 funds, with investments totalling €22bn of gross real estate assets (as at 30 September 2021). The Firm has an experienced team of 162 professionals located across eight offices in Europe (as at January 2022).

Tristan's headquarters are in London, and it has offices in Luxembourg, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Warsaw. Tristan is the portfolio manager for Core+ funds Curzon Capital Partners III, Curzon Capital Partners IV and Curzon Capital Partners 5 Long-Life; for opportunistic funds European Property Investors LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities 3 LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities 4 LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities 5 SCSp and European Property Investors Special Opportunities 6 SCSp, and for real estate debt fund Tristan Income Plus One SCSp.

Please visit www.tristancap.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Trevian