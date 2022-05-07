Mayor Bowser encourages Washingtonians to come together and wish the Washington Justice the best of luck in as they begin their 2022 Overwatch League season

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Washington Justice and Events DC, the Office of the Mayor of the District of Columbia formally proclaims May 7th, 2022 as the Official Washington Justice Day. After two consecutive playoff-reaching seasons, the opening of a brand new team headquarters and practice facility in Downtown DC's Penn Quarter, and numerous partnerships and activations with local schools, universities, and businesses, the Washington Justice have proudly showcased the power that esports and gaming has to foster an inclusive and diverse community for Washington DC and today is an opportunity to celebrate those milestones.

MAYOR BOWSER DECLARES MAY 7TH WASHINGTON JUSTICE DAY FOR THE CITY OF WASHINGTON, D.C.

"Mayor Bowser is focused on revitalizing and bringing a different energy to DowntownDC," said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development. "The celebration of Washington Justice Day will not only shine a spotlight on the availability of esports in the city, but bring more vibrancy to the Sports Capital."

The Washington Justice have placed a core focus on building an accessible and inclusive community in the D.C area. In February 2021, the Washington Justice opened a brand new headquarters and training facility in Penn Quarter, bringing new economic excitement and activity to the downtown area. With this new facility, the Justice were able to host fans safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by closely following COVID guidance from the Mayor's office, enabling fans to remain connected and celebrate their hometown team through challenging times.

"Today is a wonderful moment for our Washington Justice franchise and we could not be more excited to celebrate with the city of D.C as we reflect on our past accomplishments, as well as look toward the future as we begin our 2022 Overwatch League season," said Mark Ein, Owner of the Washington Justice. Since our inception in 2018, we have worked to build a team D.C. can be proud of, with a proud focus on community and inclusivity. With the help of incredible partners, including Events DC, we were able to bring two world class events to the iconic Anthem in 2020, and we look forward to continuing to elevate DC's esports scene to be one of the best in the world."

"Events DC is proud to partner with the Washington Justice to bring exciting esports events and activities to our nation's capital," said Ralph Morton, senior vice president and managing director, Sports & Entertainment Division at Events DC. "DC is a dynamic and thriving hub for sporting and cultural moments that can't be found anywhere else – and esports has quickly become an important component of that ecosystem. We are thrilled to celebrate Washington Justice Day in DC in recognition of the team's success in raising the profile and accessibility of esports in our region. We wish the Justice the best of luck in the 2022 Overwatch League campaign."

Washington Justice Day also celebrates the beginning of the Justice's 2022 Overwatch League season, as their first match kicks off on May 7th vs. the Toronto Defiant at 3:00 pm EST. Fans will once again be welcomed to the Justice facility and more information on tickets can be found at eventbrite.com/o/washington-justice-23434178960

