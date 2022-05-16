Renowned Orthopaedic Surgeons Accept AANA Lifetime Achievement, Distinguished Service Awards

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder arthroscopy pioneer and previous Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) Board Member Stephen J. Snyder, M.D. will accept the AANA Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 AANA Annual Meeting Thursday, May 19 in San Francisco, California. Additionally, Richard L. Angelo, M.D., Ph.D. and Nicholas A. Sgaglione, M.D., exceptional Orthopaedic Surgeons and past presidents of AANA, will be accepting the AANA Distinguished Service Award at the same meeting on Saturday, May 21.

AANA is an international professional organization of more than 6,000 Orthopaedic Surgeons and other medical professionals who are committed to advancing the field of minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery to improve patient outcomes through education, research and advancement. (PRNewswire)

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an AANA Member who has made extraordinary contributions to the organization and field of minimally invasive surgery through education, service, advocacy, publications and research. Dr. Snyder is recognized for his countless contributions to shoulder surgery, including the advancement of diagnosing and treating a variety of shoulder injuries. Additionally, his partnership with several surgical device companies resulted in the development of over 50 surgical tools and products that have advanced patient outcomes. On top of his significant career achievements, Dr. Snyder has made a lasting impact on AANA, having become the first coordinator of the Shoulder Arthroscopy Section in addition to serving on multiple AANA committees and on the AANA Board of Directors, ultimately becoming treasurer. AANA has honored his commitment to the organization and arthroscopy education in naming the Stephen J. Snyder, M.D. Arthroscopy Instructor Award, which is presented annually to the best instructor at an AANA Lab Course.

"Dr. Snyder possesses all of the qualifications that a recipient of such a prestigious award should have and then some," says Laura Downes, AANA CEO. "Not only are his contributions to AANA countless, but his desire for advancing the organization and consequently the scope of practice are admirable."

Similarly, the AANA Distinguished Service Award, which was created in 2021, is bestowed upon an AANA Member for their exceptional service in leading an initiative or project for the organization, the orthopaedic community or community at large. Drs. Angelo and Sgaglione are recognized for the award as a direct result of their tireless efforts and commitments to mold AANA into the notable organization that it is today. Dr. Angelo helped transform proficiency-based progression training, a form of assessment frequently used to record proficiency benchmarks for Orthopaedic Residents and Fellows. He is also responsible for executing the Magellan Project, which gave way to noteworthy research endeavors such as the Copernicus Initiative and the Fundamentals of Arthroscopic Surgery Training Program. Dr. Sgaglione's efforts paved the way for AANA to partner with numerous like-minded organizations, and his service as chair of multiple AANA committees has led the organization to great heights.

The AANA Distinguished Service Award, in addition to recognition at the annual meeting, also grants a donation of $2,500 to be given to the organization of their choice. Dr. Angelo will be issuing his donation to Doctors Without Borders – War in Ukraine Relief, an organization that brings medical humanitarian relief to victims of conflict. Dr. Sgaglione has appropriately chosen the donation be given to Dr. Leslie A. Sgaglione Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of his late wife.

"The positive impact both Drs. Angelo and Sgaglione have made on AANA is evident, and it's why they are both very deserving of this award," Laura adds. "Their passion, dedication and unwavering leadership to AANA's educational and collaborative efforts and related initiatives are inspirational. The essence of this award can be summarized through both Drs. Angelo's and Sgaglione's diligent actions."

