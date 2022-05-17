FULLY ELECTRIC GENESIS GV60 ARRIVES IN THE UNITED STATES

GV60 delivers world-first automotive technologies including Face Connect, a system enabling drivers to unlock and lock their vehicle securely with facial recognition, and available Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) applicability

Genesis collaborating with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions

Connected Care suite of services included as standard on GV60 and all new Genesis models from the 2023 model year onwards, with no expiration

GV60 offered in two configurations, starts at MSRP of $58,890

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced the start of sales of its highly-anticipated first electric vehicle, GV60.

"Today we are pleased to begin our journey towards full electrification with the launch of GV60," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are excited that our American customers will be able to experience the innovative technologies, bold design, and extensive suite of complimentary services in this ground-breaking vehicle."

The Genesis GV60 enters the US market as a bold first step in the brand's move towards a lineup of fully electrified vehicles. It offers a number of available world-first automotive features, including Face Connect and a Crystal Sphere. These innovative features enable drivers to be even more connected with their vehicle, making GV60 the most personal and customizable Genesis model yet.

Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to lock or unlock its doors without a key by recognizing the driver's face. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register up to two different drivers.

The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances – including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages deep learning technology to improve accuracy.

Face Connect can link to individual driver profiles so that the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver's seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and multimedia settings adjust automatically based on the driver's customized settings and preferences. This provides an even greater level of convenience for a seamless driving experience.

GV60's Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without the need to carry a key.

The combination of these technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand new experience of using only biometric information to unlock and drive their vehicle.

Additionally, GV60 present's Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) compatibility. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, UWB allows drivers to automatically unlock their vehicle as they approach, with only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also revoke access to the vehicle with the click of a button.

The Crystal Sphere is one of the most innovative elements of GV60. It is a bold and functional design, enabling drivers to operate their vehicle in a safe and comfortable manner. When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you're ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the shift-by-wire dial appears, creating an atmosphere of futuristic mobility.

GV60 will be offered in two packages in the United States. Initially, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Customers may contact their Genesis retailer regarding availability.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD, at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $58,890, includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. At Genesis, safety is never an option, and GV60's Advanced package includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This package is comprehensively equipped with Face Connect, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging, Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio, and more.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD, at $67,890, adds a more powerful front electric motor (160kW, 429 HP), Boost Mode (up to 483 HP), nappa leather seating surfaces, the Ergo Motion massaging driver's seat, 21-inch wheels, and Genesis Digital Key 2 with Apple and Android compatibility.

Charging Solutions for a More Sustainable Future

In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the U.S. market, today, Genesis Motor America also announced an agreement with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

"As we take this step into our fully-electrified future, Genesis is pleased to be collaborating with Electrify America to deliver convenient charging solutions to our customers," said Marquez.

Connected Care – Now Standard with No Expiration

Starting with the launch of GV60 and continuing with all new 2023 models, Genesis vehicles now come included with Connected Care, with no expiration.

Connected Care provides an always-on connection allowing for peace-of-mind safety features like Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the vehicle has access to a cellular network connection. Additionally, a Monthly Vehicle Health Report, Maintenance and Diagnostic Alerts, as well as Vehicle Over-the-Air updates (GV60 only) are now included as standard.

The convenience features of Remote and Guidance packages will remain available with no additional charge for three years. GV60 also debuts Genesis Connected Services' all-new electric vehicle specific features such as Off Peak Charge Management, Schedule Climate Control and Start / Stop charging remotely.

Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care depend on and are subject to commercial LTE wireless network availability.

A More Sustainable Future Starts Today

The launch of GV60 represents just the first step towards full electrification for the Genesis brand. This summer, Genesis Motor America will launch the Electrified G80, its first fully-electric sedan.

Later this year, as part of Hyundai Motor Group's $7.4B U.S. investment in future mobility solutions, Genesis will begin production of the Electrified GV70 SUV at its manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Ala.. This will mark the first Genesis production in the United States and the first time a Genesis model will be produced outside of South Korea.

Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be fully-electrified starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Genesis is working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

2023 GV60 Pricing & Packaging Summary

GV60 Advanced AWD

MSRP: $58,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES 74 kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (314 HP)

77.4 kWh Battery

248 miles AER

Heat Pump & Battery Heater

Paddle-Shifter Controlled Brake Regen System

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering

8 Airbags

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist

Lane Keeping Assist / Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Surround View Monitor / Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning / High Beam Assist

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert / Safe Exit Assist

Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tire Mobility Kit

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Vision Roof w/ Power Shade

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors

Power Retractable Door Handles

Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

Roof Rails

Rain-Sensing Wipers

Leather Seating Surfaces / Aluminum Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Instrument Panel

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Manual Rear Door Shades / Cargo Cover

Dual Zone Climate Control

Electrochromic Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Aluminum Door Sill Plates

Acoustic Laminated Front & Rear Side Windows

Passenger Walk-in Device

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Navigation System w/ 12.3" Screen

12.3" Color LCD Instrument Cluster

Head Up Display

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

Active Noise Control - Road

Wireless Device Charger - Front

Fingerprint Authentication & Face Connect

Genesis Connected Services

Vehicle-to-Load Charging

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

4 USB-C Ports

GV60 Performance AWD

MSRP: $67,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)

(In addition to or in place of GV60 Advanced AWD equipment): 160kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (429 HP, with up to 483 HP in Boost Mode)

235 miles AER

Electronically Controlled Suspension

Electronic Limited Slip Differential

Monobloc Front Brakes

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, and Ergo Motion (Driver)

Heated Rear Seats

Alloy Pedals

21-inch Alloy Wheels

Genesis Digital Key 2

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

