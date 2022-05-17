Marine Specialists Belter Insurance Joins PCF Insurance Services

LEHI, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the completion of a strategic partnership with Belter Insurance located in Orland, California, supported by insurance mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Sica | Fletcher.

Founded in 1982, brothers Matt and Mitch Belter led the recreational marine property and casualty (P&C) insurance agency to bridge the gap between the insurance and marine industries for boat dealers, marine manufacturers, marinas and resorts, and marine specialties throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to welcome Matt and Mitch Belter to the PCF family," says Peter Foy, Chairman, Founder & CEO of PCF Insurance. "PCF Insurance is intentional in selecting Agency Partners, like Belter Insurance, who believe in the PCF business strategy, possess a proven track record of success, are highly entrepreneurial, and looking to grow beyond their current capacity. We are a people-centric organization, fueled by the fundamental belief that through collaboration, PCF and its Agency Partners grow and prosper together."

Belter Insurance becomes the latest addition to an extensive list of successful PCF specialty insurance agencies to benefit from its vast infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership will allow Belter Insurance to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communications and marketing, and growth operations.

"Our family grew up making memories on Trinity Lake in California. Our love for the water brought us together, so we designed our careers around our passion. Our partnership with PCF welcomes the independence and autonomy we've always enjoyed but also supercharges our national infrastructure and reach, providing the rocket fuel needed for unprecedented growth," said Mitch Belter, owner of Belter Insurance. "It's a win-win, and we're thrilled to become part of the PCF team."

About Belter Insurance

Belter Insurance are experienced representatives of the marine industry building custom insurance programs that are competitive and scalable for boat dealers, marinas, and recreational businesses across the U.S. Learn more at belterinsurance.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment supports its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

About Sica | Fletcher

Sica | Fletcher is a strategic and financial advisory firm focused exclusively on the insurance industry. Founders Michael Fletcher and Al Sica are two of the industry's leading dealmakers who have advised on over $11,000,000,000 ($11 billion) in insurance agency and brokerage transactions since 2014. According to S&P Global, Sica | Fletcher ranked as the #1 advisor to the insurance industry for 2017-2021 in terms of total deals advised on. Learn more at SicaFletcher.com.

