Arnold Worldwide and AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Help Consumers Navigate Mortgage Financing in New TV and TikTok Campaign

A fresh, comedic approach takes on common misperceptions, financial education, when shopping for a locking in a low-rate mortgage

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - To bolster awareness on the simple truths of home buying, AmeriSave Mortgage, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, and creative agency Arnold Worldwide are unveiling a new campaign that exposes current and prospective homeowners to the company's low mortgage rates.

Leveraging a strategic duo of TV spots and TikTok influencers to reach an audience actively looking to buy a new home, consolidate their debt with a cash-out refinance, and be more financially literate, the work highlights two AmeriSave products: cash-out refinance to consolidate debt and the 90-day Lock and Shop program. Further bringing to life the "It's Just Low" campaign, the spots showcase a self-awareness that most people are just looking for the best market rate.

As creative agency of record for AmeriSave since June 2021, Arnold is focused on creativity that follows a key human truth: people want a low mortgage rate from a lender they can trust and don't want to get bogged down with too many details. The "It's Just Low" campaign continues work that premiered in fall 2021, and this round is expanding with OLV, CTV, digital, and a road social campaign including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using a set of fiscally focused influencers.

"The hook for the entire campaign is the idea that AmeriSave's rates are just low, and that, in the end, that's all anybody really cares about. But of course, the truth of the matter – and the whole point of the work – is that it's actually not all that matters, not entirely anyway," said Sean McBride, Chief Creative Officer at Arnold Worldwide. "I think this campaign does a great job of capturing the nuances of the rate-seeking process – how you desire the lowest rate, but you also want it from a place you trust, and you also don't want to know so much you're doing the work yourself. I think we manage to capture all those nuances through great comedic timing, and subtle relatable performances. We're excited to watch this work continue to drive their booming business and boost brand recognition along the way."

Through the creative process, Arnold and AmeriSave acknowledge the home buying process can be both overwhelming and unfamiliar for younger audiences and first-time home buyers. To appeal to this audience, the campaign is turning to TikTok, with the help of creators Terrance & Demeeka (@marriedrealtors_florida), to take the intimidation out of buying a home by breaking down exclusive language only an industry insider could understand. As the campaign continues, the mortgage lender will collaborate with additional influencers, as @marriedrealtors_florida are just one of many creators partnering with AmeriSave this year.

Home to a significant number of untapped AmeriSave customers who use the platform daily, TikTok allows for a natural and effective way to talk about the growth of the brand and industry. Positioning the spots' character Jordan, AmeriSave's key spokesperson, alongside prominent FinTok creators is a strategic move to tell AmeriSave's evolving brand story. Backed by a national media buy, the two spots work together to explain – with light humor – the products from AmeriSave:

"Tour" features the 90-day Lock and Shop program, where prospective home buyers can alleviate the stressors of a fluctuating interest rate by locking in a low mortgage rate for 90-days while shopping for a home.





"Coworker" addresses debt consolidation and refinancing with a low mortgage rate from AmeriSave. The spot highlights how people can potentially free up hundreds of dollars every month and benefit from that additional money.

"I'm incredibly excited about this new round of work – we are finally telling more of the AmeriSave story at a time when consumer needs are shifting quickly," said Jonathan Beamer, Chief Marketing Officer for AmeriSave. "With help from the team at Arnold, we're making strategic moves to reach customers on the platforms they use, which will create conversations about the brand and ultimately help homeowners save money with AmeriSave's everyday low mortgage rates."

About AmeriSave

Since 2002, AmeriSave has used its advanced technology to provide low rates, transparent pricing, easy online applications, and great customer service to become one of the largest privately-owned online mortgage lenders in the country. With strong consumer direct, traditional retail and third-party origination channels, AmeriSave's goal is to make the mortgage process simple and fast. AmeriSave is an Equal Housing Lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., not licensed in NY; NMLS ID #1168. For licensing information, go to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

For more information about AmeriSave, visit www.amerisave.com

About Arnold

Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to be Brave. We transform brands into household names and grow businesses by delivering breakthrough, culturally-connected work. Arnold is headquartered in Boston and is part of the Havas Group. Learn more on arn.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

For more information about Arnold Worldwide, visit www.arn.com .

