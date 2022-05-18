Cannes 2022: Dig IN Magazine celebrates the French festival's 75th Anniversary with ongoing presence at Cannes Croissette

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannes Film Festival 2022, which kicked off May 17 and will conclude on May 28 in Cannes, France returns presenting an outstanding line-up. Dig IN Magazine, with Founder and Editor in Chief, Cindy Maram, at the helm, will once again (since 2016) be providing movie review and red carpet event coverage from Cannes Croissette.

Last year's Cannes brought us exceptional movies such as Drive My Car, Annette, Blue Bayou, and The French Dispatch.

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Official Poster (PRNewswire)

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis starring Austin Butler, Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams', Showing Up, Claire Denis' Stars at Noon and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, are amongst the films to look forward to. Celebrities and other special guests will grace the red carpet at the Grand Lumière Theatre once again at this year's prestigious festival.

Maram attended the French event this past July 2021 as many from various destinations took a break and "sat it out' due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it was travel bans or health passes that made last year's festival out of reach, the film industry's desire to return was not deterred.

At Cannes 2022, Dig IN Magazine introduces a new contributing writer to the team, seasoned Film Critic Robert Davis. Davis brings over fifteen years (since 2006) of experience covering the festival for a variety of publications including American Cinematographer magazine and, most recently, Bioscope (Thailand). He's a professor at California State University and has published academic articles on contemporary Asian cinema and written for mainstream press like SPIN magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Village Voice, and the LA Weekly, as well as appeared as a film critic on MSNBC and other media.

In addition, IN Close Entertainment, the creative and production agency founded and managed by Founder and CEO Maram, will also be participating in the online Marché du Film and attending virtual meetings with potential collaborators for films in the development stages.

About Dig IN Magazine



IN Close Entertainment, a creative and production agency founded by Cindy Maram, is the parent company of Dig IN Magazine.

Dig IN Magazine | Diverse Artist Spotlight (PRNewsfoto/Dig IN Magazine) (PRNewswire)

