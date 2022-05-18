Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Eltek Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Revenues of $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Gross profit of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Profit before income tax of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Net profit of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net profit of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2022
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 were $9.1 million

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Eltek Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eltek Ltd.)
Eltek Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eltek Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

"The world's exit from the Covid-19 crisis, the increased demand for defense products and the continuation of the trend of shifting back high end PCB production to Western countries continue to have a positive impact on our Company's results of operations. The Company's backlog as of March 31, 2022 increased by 50% compared to the beginning of the year. Eltek is a key supplier to several major defense contractors and its revenues and backlog are influenced directly from the increased demand of their customers", said Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer of Eltek. "During the first quarter of 2022, we began our accelerated investment program at the Company's plant in Petach Tikva in order to cope with the increase in demand we forecast and the need for higher efficiency. The first phase of the plan includes investments in production lines and infrastructure amounting to $9 million. The total cost of our accelerated investment plan is expected to be $15 million. We are also continuing our efforts to increase our skilled workforce in order to expand our production capacity", concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022 compared to the First Quarter of 2021

  • Revenues were $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to revenues of $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021; 

  • Gross profit was $2.0 million (20.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 (15.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021;

  • Operating profit was $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to operating profit of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2021;

  • Profit before income tax was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021;

  • Net profit was $0.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net profit of $0.2 million or $0.04 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2021;

  • EBITDA was a $1.1 million (11% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million (8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021;

  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021;

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 were $9.1 million compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:30am Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-866-860-9642
Israel: 03-918-0691
International: +972-3-918-0691

at:

8:30am Eastern Time
5:30am Pacific Time
15:30pm Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Contact

Ron Freund
Chief Financial Officer
Investor-Contact@nisteceltek.com
+972-3-939-5023

Eltek Ltd.

 Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (In thousands US$, except per share data)










Three months ended





March  31,





2022


2021















Revenues


9,755


7,205



Costs of revenues


(7,794)


(6,063)



Gross profit


1,961


1,142










Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,293


1,000



R&D expenses, net


17


-



Operating profit


651


142










Financial income, net


121


104



Other income (loss), net


-


(2)



Profit before income tax 


772


244










Tax expenses


140


15



Net Profit 


632


229










Earnings per share







Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share


0.11


0.04










Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute







basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)


5,843


5,840










Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute







diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)


5,843


5,866










Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)










March  31,


December  31,





2022


2021








Assets














Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


9,054


9,283



Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts


8,043


7,021



                      Other


856


798



Inventories 


5,469


4,893



Prepaid expenses 


582


586










Total current assets


24,004


22,581










Long term assets







Restricted deposits


222


226



Severance pay fund


65


66



Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net


3,348


3,563



Operating lease right of use assets


8,536


8,979



Total long term assets


12,171


12,834










Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation


7,192


7,368










Total Assets


43,367


42,783










Liabilities and Shareholder's equity














Current liabilities







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts


783


708



Accounts payable: Trade


4,568


4,044



                               Other


4,011


3,577



Short-term operating lease liabilities


861


931










Total current liabilities


10,223


9,260










Long-term liabilities







Long term debt, excluding current maturities


3,631


3,921



Employee severance benefits


339


344



Long-term operating lease liabilities


7,814


8,186










Total long-term liabilities


11,784


12,451










Equity







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 5,849,678 at March 31. 2022
and 5,840,357 at December 31, 2021


5,305


5,296



Additional paid-in capital


22,862


22,846



Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments


3,294


3,716



Capital reserve


1,340


1,287



Accumulated deficit


(11,441)


(12,073)



Shareholders' equity


21,360


21,072



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


43,367


42,783


























Eltek Ltd.


Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations


(In thousands US$)









Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations


Three months ended





March  31,





2022


2021





Unaudited















GAAP net Income 


632


229



Add back items:














Financial income, net 


(121)


(104)



Income tax expenses 


140


15



Depreciation and amortization


435


443



Non-GAAP EBITDA


1,086


583































Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)










Three months ended





March  31,





2022


2021










Cash flows from operating activities:














Net Income


632


229










Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net







cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization


435


443



Stock-based compensation


53


7



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable


140


8





628


458










Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets


4


4



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


(1,160)


3,028



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses


(82)


(220)



Decrease (increase) in inventories


(674)


(502)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables


485


(200)



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses


506


(323)



Increase (decrease)  in employee severance benefits, net


2


(6)





(919)


1,781










Net cash provided by operating activities


341


2,468

















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of fixed assets


(289)


(208)



Net cash used in investing activities


(289)


(208)

















Cash flows from financing activities:







Short- term bank credit, net


-


(377)



Exercise of options


25


-



Repayment of long-term loans from bank


(114)


(38)



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables


(3)


(11)



Net cash used in financing activities


(92)


(426)










Effect of translation adjustments


(189)


(163)










Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(229)


1,671










Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period


9,283


4,735










Cash and cash equivalents at period end


9,054


6,406

















Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881148/Eltek_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eltek-reports-2022-first-quarter-financial-results-301549888.html

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.