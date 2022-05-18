The Students from Rainbow High™ are Showing Their True Colors with Some Firsts of Their Own

The Highly Popular Brand Continues to Widen its Reach in New and Creative Ways

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow High™, the leading fashion doll brand and hit entertainment series from MGA Entertainment (MGA), continues to widen its reach and appeal by encouraging fans to interact in new and colorful ways, while staying true to its commitment to embracing diversity, inclusion and self-expression. Along with their archrival school Shadow High™ Rainbow High has a lot of firsts happening this spring and summer: it is expanding its authentically diverse and inclusive doll line with new characters, including a doll with albinism; hosting an exclusive experiential pop-up in Los Angeles; taking over Times Square with a building-sized, interactive billboard; and launching its highly popular animated series globally on Netflix. Fans can get to know the new and current characters, as well as the new Shadow High students, and immerse themselves in the Rainbow High and Shadow High worlds in a variety of creative ways.

The fourth series in the Rainbow High fashion doll collection launching this month features the most diverse and inclusive collection of characters since the debut of the brand, including the first fashion doll with albinism that has very light skin tone, hair and eyelashes and sports super chic eyeglasses too. (PRNewswire)

The fourth series in the Rainbow High fashion doll collection launching this month features the most diverse and inclusive collection of characters since the debut of the brand, including the first fashion doll with albinism, an inherited genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin pigment formed in the skin, hair and/or eyes. This beautiful doll has very light skin tone, hair and eyelashes and sports super chic eyeglasses too. The collection also includes a character of South Asian Indian descent, complete with mendhi; a multicultural Asian doll who is proud to wear the fashions of her different backgrounds; and a doll with vitiligo, or leucoderma, a skin condition characterized by patches of the skin losing its pigment.

Lucky fans will have an opportunity to catch a first look and purchase these new dolls, as well as the Shadow High collection, at Rainbow High's first-ever exclusive, experiential event, "RH x SH Pop-Up," taking place on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. At the event, fans will enter the worlds of Rainbow High and Shadow High, with interactive elements that inspire creativity, Instagram-able moments and an exclusive shopping event featuring three never-before-available dolls. Limited release of tickets for the event went on sale in early May 2022 and sold out in less than nine minutes!

What better place for the rival schools to take front and center than at the crossroads of the world – Times Square. For the first time ever, Rainbow High and Shadow High are taking over a building-sized, creatively designed, digital billboard in the heart of Times Square now through May 22, 2022. The interactive billboard asks fans to vote which team they are – Rainbow High or Shadow High – through a QR code and the visuals are the perfect backdrop for an epic selfie. Click here to check out a video of the billboard.

For the first time ever, fans around the world can binge-watch their favorite characters on season two of the Rainbow High animated series, when Netflix launches it globally in mid-June, joining season one already streaming. For those who want to stay up-to-date, season three's Rainbow High and Shadow High rivalry unfolds every other Friday on YouTube.

"When Rainbow High debuted in 2020, our goal was to encourage fans to show their true colors through self-expression, and we are proud that in just over two short years the brand has revolutionized the fashion doll category," said Isaac Larian, MGA Entertainment's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our steadfast commitment to the themes of diversity and inclusivity across design and storytelling have set Rainbow High, and now Shadow High, apart from other fashion dolls on the market today."

Rainbow High and Shadow High characters reflect the very diverse world we live in today and helps celebrates our differences. To date, the influential brand has grown to represent more than 30 unique head sculpts, 20-plus skin tones, and a wide range of unique eye shapes. Each is celebrated for their differences and given an equal platform to bring their creative and personal talents to the table to work as a team.

Rainbow High and Shadow High dolls and accessories are available globally in all major markets and retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target. Fans should stay tuned in coming weeks for more information about the new Rainbow High students that will expand the rainbow. And be sure to follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for fun features and news. #LetYourTrueColorsShine.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the U.S., headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. The company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Shadow High™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creations®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check out our LinkedIn page.

