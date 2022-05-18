Trident® Gum Is Proud to Assist the Trae Young Family Foundation In Positively Impacting Mental Health

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Trident is donating $200,000 to the Trae Young Family Foundation

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident is making a $200,000 donation to the Trae Young Family Foundation (TYFF), with the goal of highlighting the importance of mental health for all people. New Trident packs featuring Trae Young are available exclusively at Walmart beginning in May.

Trae Young has been recognized for his ongoing efforts to normalize conversations around mental health and promote overall well-being. His Foundation, the Trae Young Family Foundation, was founded with the goal of continuing education on mental health issues for both youth and adults. Trident's donation will support the Foundation's community-building and sports programming that impact mental wellness, including programs for members of the Young Family Athletic Center in Trae's hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, among others. The center is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

"I'm thrilled by Trident's commitment to reducing stigmas associated with mental health," said Trae Young, professional basketball player and founder of the Trae Young Foundation. "The Young Family Athletic Center is close to my heart and this donation will help build a foundation that will positively impact mental wellness in my hometown for years to come."

As a trusted brand in oral care, Trident believes in the mission to help young people overcome the overstimulation of modern life and support their emotional well-being by taking a moment to refresh their mind and focus on what matters.

"Trident believes in the power of a sharp and focused mind, and the value in taking a moment to refresh your mind and focus on what matters," said Rohit Sakhamuri, Trident Brand Manager at Mondelēz International. "Trident is committed to partnering with allies, like the Trae Young Family Foundation, to continue to positively impact mental wellness for all people."

Find the Trident pack featuring Trae Young only in Walmart checkout lines for a limited time. Follow @TridentGum on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and @tyfamilyfoundation on Instagram. This campaign will also be supported through social content, a TikTok Live scheduled for May 20 and influencer partners with the objective of creating a safe space for discussion on mental health.

If you or anyone you know may be suffering from a mental health condition, reach out to a health professional for support.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About the Trae Young Family Foundation

Founded in 2019, the Trae Young Family Foundation was formed with the goal of continuing education for mental health problems, particularly cyber and social media bullying. Children and adults on a daily basis deal with depression, anxiety and PTSD, among other issues that are caused by cyber and social media bullying. With continued education and research, the Trae Young Family Foundation will inspire and help make a positive impact on children and adults from all walks of life who suffer from mental health problems. Visit www.traeyoungfamilyfoundation.org/ or follow the foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/tyfamilyfoundation.

