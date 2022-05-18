Uberflip Announces Increase in Actionable Data that Helps Go-to-Market Teams Strengthen Content Experiences

New Features Pair Existing Data with 6sense Enrichment Data to Provide Context About Site Visitors to Deliver Personalized Experiences

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces a new product update that delivers greater access to visitor data and equips marketers and sellers with real-time insights to engage buyers. By combining its own engagement data with data from 6sense, Uberflip enables customers to see previously anonymous companies or user profiles visiting their website as well as the stage of the buyer journey. Uberflip is also enhancing other features to make insights easier to access and interpret.

"We're committed to bringing data to the forefront right now, which is where it belongs," said Yoav Schwartz, co-founder & chief executive officer of Uberflip. "With these latest updates, our customers can target formerly unknown visitors with 6sense enrichment data, whether they're a 6sense customer or not, resulting in greatly increased buyer visibility. It's rich, it's accessible and it's a game-changer for the entire go-to-market team."

Additionally, Uberflip has released the following product updates:

Sales Assist enhancements - Sellers can now gate content, add calls to action in a sales stream, and prioritize outreach based on analytics.

Ability to embed analytics dashboards in other assets - Now, marketers and sellers have the ability to see data where they work most often. Marketers can embed stream and item performance dashboards directly into the stream and item management pages in the main Uberflip app. This makes it so they don't have to waste time flipping between the pages, which are otherwise separate.

Deeper account-level insights - The breadth and depth of actionable data available to Uberflip customers means better insights at the account level. They can now see which accounts are engaging, how and where they're engaging - and how all of it affects deals. This helps go-to-market teams make changes in real-time to improve ROI and enjoy better results, while also giving their buyers more of the content and information they actually want.

"The data we provide is really powerful on its own, but the fact that it's so actionable is the key differentiator," said Jason Dea, VP, product at Uberflip. "It's this actionability that's helping customers completely transform their content experiences and go-to-market results. As such, we can't wait to see these new features drive even further customer success and to continue on to our next chapter of innovation."

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform that empowers marketing and sales to create engaging, relevant content destinations quickly for every campaign, audience, and stage of the customer journey. Marketers use our platform to scale how they incorporate content into every touchpoint and remove friction from the customer journey by surfacing the right content at the right time. For more information, visit uberflip.com .

