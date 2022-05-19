Blumira Welcomes Enterprise Software Leader Brian Penney as New Vice President of Sales

Penney will enable Blumira to amplify customer-centricity and IT channel growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira , a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced the appointment of Brian Penney as Vice President of Sales.

Blumira, Automated Threat Detection & Response Made Easy (PRNewsfoto/Blumira) (PRNewswire)

In his role, Brian will focus on enhancing Blumira's go-to-market strategy and accelerating revenue growth in existing and new markets. Led by an integrity-first approach that prioritizes customer needs, builds trust, and delivers unprecedented value, he looks forward to contributing to Blumira's core mission to bring effective and affordable security solutions to small and mid-size businesses.

"I'm thrilled to join the Blumira team and leverage my experience to further Blumira's mission to make hardened, enterprise-ready security capabilities accessible to organizations of all sizes," says Brian, VP of Sales, Blumira. "Blumira's people-first mindset and collaborative ethos aligns closely with my core values and I'm excited to help our company deliver value to more customers."

Prior to joining Blumira, Brian led commercial go-to-market strategy for Songclip, the first Social Music API with a patented technology solution for integrating popular licensed music as a feature in social apps. During his time with the company, he helped drive more than 670% sales growth in 2021.

Penney has spent more than a decade leading sales representatives, account managers and business development teams to optimize processes, streamline sales cycles and challenge clients to achieve and exceed their business goals. His sales experience includes director-level roles at Cloudtamer.io, Synergis Software and Reputation.com. Penney has a proven track record of outperforming quotas, growing new business, generating pipeline growth and leveraging strong relationships to meet and exceed customer needs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brian as a leader in our sales department and excited for all we'll be able to accomplish with Brian at the helm," said Blumira CEO Jim Simpson. "At Blumira, our customers' needs are the top priority, and Brian's integrity-first sales approach rooted in trust and real value will help drive our team's momentum."

Brian's appointment as VP of Sales comes on the heels of Blumira's recent launch of the industry's first and only free cloud SIEM with detection and response for Microsoft 365. The first-of-its-kind platform enables organizations of all sizes to get visibility into their Microsoft 365 environments in minutes, without the high costs and adoption challenges associated with traditional SIEMs.

For more information about Blumira, please visit https://www.blumira.com .

About Blumira

Blumira is a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology. Blumira's mission is to make security accessible to organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Blumira's cloud security platform helps organizations with limited security resources to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop ransomware and data breaches. The all-in-one solution is quick to deploy, easy to implement, and integrates broadly across cloud and on-premises technology to provide coverage for hybrid environments. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Reports.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Blumira

Blumira@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blumira