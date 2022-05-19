Brand to Watch: Hawaiian Bros' Rapid Expansion Continues with New CFO, Capital, and Additional Locations

Growth strategy will bring fan-favorite, unique fare to new markets at an impressive rate

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the award-winning, fast-growing restaurant concept serving the island-inspired plate lunch, continues its rapid national expansion with the announcement of new chief financial officer Breck Templeton.

With an average unit volume of over $4.4 million in 2021, ranking Hawaiian Bros among the highest in the industry, the company plans to nearly double the number of stores this year.

"The consumer love and demand for our delicious plate lunches have ignited an exciting growth phase for Hawaiian Bros," said Scott Ford, president and co-CEO of Hawaiian Bros. "Breck Templeton brings expertise and a proven track record of leading significant expansion for fan-favorite brands. Breck's leadership and industry insight will bolster our company mission as we continue to bring the Hawaiian plate lunch to more areas of the country this year and beyond."

Armed with expertise in major growth at companies like Landry's and Rainforest Café, among others, Templeton brings big brand experience to the organization, much like the other industry veterans on board. He will be responsible for capital raising to facilitate the company's growth.

"Hawaiian Bros is one of the most exciting concepts to come into this industry," said Templeton. "When you combine great food and service with an operations model built for high volumes such as Hawaiian Bros, you have a great foundation. Adding a truly unique company culture that celebrates the Aloha Spirit and goes above and beyond to value each person in the organization, and a leadership team that drives this every day gives you a company with limitless potential. I am looking forward to contributing to this exciting success story."

Templeton will work closely with Lee Patterson, senior vice president of technology, who brings leadership experience from Buffalo Wild Wings, and John Nelson, senior vice president of strategic resource planning, whose decades of leadership at AMC Theatres allow him to ensure maximum efficiencies in the business amidst the growth.

This growth is a testament to the passionate fan base of the 'ohana, with many joining the company's two crowdfunding rounds on Republic, a private investment platform that provides both accredited and non-accredited investors access to highly vetted investment opportunities across a range of industries, to raise $4.2M. The company also recently secured a $25 million equity investment to fund growth plans.

With sales of $55 million in 2021, an increase of 169%, Hawaiian Bros landed on numerous fastest-growing lists, including recognition as a notable new entrant on the Technomic Top 500 list, the number 11 seat on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list and a top spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 list.

Through these recent hires, the Hawaiian Bros organization continues to gain impressive, results-driven industry leadership and insight and is poised for continued growth and innovation.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day.

In February 2022, Hawaiian Bros earned the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, as the concept tripled its unit count in 2021 with plans to open 20 to 25 new locations in 2022. The company was also listed on the 2022 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report and highlighted as a "Featured New Entrant." For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

