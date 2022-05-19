Deckers Announces Leadership Transition in Performance Lifestyle

GOLETA, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced that after seven years leading the HOKA and Teva brands to new heights Wendy Yang is stepping down from her role as President of Performance Lifestyle, effective as of the end of the month. Stefano Caroti, President of Omni-Channel and a 30-year industry veteran, will assume Yang's responsibilities on an interim basis while the Company conducts a leadership search. Yang will remain with the Company in a consulting role through August 15, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

"Over the last seven years, our Performance Lifestyle segment has delivered immense growth – with nearly $900 million in global revenue for HOKA this past fiscal year – thanks to a significant increase of brand adoption in many of our mainstream markets," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the entire Deckers team, I want to thank Wendy for her tremendous contributions over the years. With HOKA and Teva in their strongest positions to date in a highly competitive marketplace, I am confident in our ability to continue our positive momentum. I look forward to the future with this talented team and wish Wendy the best."

Yang commented, "This has been an incredible journey with talented and amazing people, and it has been a privilege to lead this passionate team. Through the discipline, hard work, and dedicated focus of many, HOKA and Teva have made significant strides. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work in a business so committed to making a positive impact on people, their communities, and the planet. I look forward to following the success of these outstanding brands for years to come."

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

