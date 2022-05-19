Founding Board of Directors Member Retires from Oakworth Capital Bank; New Board Member Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding Board Member Richard D. "Rick" Horsley retired from Oakworth Capital Bank's board of directors on May 18.

Rick Horsley, Oakworth Capital Bank (PRNewswire)

Horsley, who is a founding director, has been a strong supporter, advocate, colleague and advisor to Oakworth since the bank opened its doors 14 years ago, in March 2008.

Oakworth Founder, CEO and Chairman Scott Reed shared his thoughts on Horsley's retirement, as well as next steps with the board as the bank continues its intentional growth journey.

"Rick has been invaluable to the success of Oakworth," Reed said. "From the beginning, Rick brought financial and business acumen, wisdom and humility to complement our founding partners and team. Under his guidance, along with our entire team of board members, Oakworth has become known for its distinctive client service and expertise in helping people achieve financial wellness and safety."

Prior to being a founder of Oakworth, Horsley served as vice chairman of the board of directors and executive financial officer of Regions Bank and Regions Financial Corporation.

Oakworth's accolades during Horsley's tenure include:

$1.3 Billion in Total Assets

$2 Billion in Assets Under Management (AUM)

#1 "Best Banks to Work For" in the U.S. for the Past 4 Years (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018)

Net Promoter Score (NPS ® ) of 93 ( February 2021 – March 2022 )

99% Client Retention Rate

Three Locations in Central Alabama , South Alabama and Middle Tennessee

"None of this is possible without the tremendous effort of our entire team, and that includes Rick," Reed added.

"Serving Oakworth has been one of the most rewarding professional contributions of my career," Horsley said. "I'm proud we've built Oakworth to this successful point and I look forward to cheering the team on as the bank expands. We've been true to providing the kind of exceptional client experience that I believe is second to none, and I trust Oakworth will stay focused on great people and excellent service."

Shareholders also approved the board of directors' unanimous recommendation to add Edward M. "Ted" Holt of Birmingham's Maynard Cooper Gale, P.C. to the board, beginning July 20.

Holt is chair of Maynard's Insurance and Financial Services Litigation Practice Group and serves as co-chair of the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law and holds an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a B.A. from Rollins College.

"We are proud to have Ted join our board, and we will rely upon the guidance and insight he's certain to provide Oakworth as we continue to grow into a regional company," Reed said. "As our company grows, our board makeup will evolve with us, ensuring we are well positioned for the future. This most recent appointment is a step in this direction, and we are fortunate to have Ted on the team."

"I'm honored to be selected to serve on Oakworth's board of directors at such a pivotal time in Oakworth's story," Holt said. "Expanding both in new and existing markets is one of the most exciting times in a business' history, and I look forward to helping Oakworth achieve further success."

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Central Alabama, South Alabama and Middle Tennessee. For more information about Oakworth and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworth.com.

Contact: Sonia Blumstein

205-271-2017

sblumstein@oakworth.com

Edward M. Holt, Oakworth Capital Bank Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Oakworth Capital Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank