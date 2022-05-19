Medscape Education to Host Nine Gastroenterology Symposia at Digestive Disease Week

Major Presence at World's Leading Gastroenterology Conference

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education will host nine educational symposia at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022 in San Diego May 21- 24, estimated to reach 3,000 gastroenterology specialists attending the conference in person.

Medscape Education (PRNewsFoto/Medscape) (PRNewsFoto/Medscape) (PRNewswire)

The live symposia will address key topics in gastroenterology including inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases, such as ulcerative colitis, Helicobacter pylori infection, hepatobiliary carcinoma, Crohn's disease, Clostridioides difficile, irritable bowel syndrome, and more.

More than 30 expert clinicians from diverse education and practice environments, including Cleveland Clinic and Weill Cornell Medical will participate as presenting faculty. Each symposium is designed to drive learner engagement through dynamic presentations, live polling, and Q&A. For example, the "Optimizing Patient Management in Ulcerative Colitis: The Urgent Patient Need" symposia will feature the patient perspective through inclusion of a patient advocate panelist in collaboration with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

"We are honored to be part of the DDW congress. Medscape's staff of gastroenterology experts, working with world-renowned faculty, are poised to engage clinicians through interesting, relevant, and interactive sessions," said Douglas Kaufman, Group Vice President of Medscape Education. "While Medscape's commitment to gastroenterology is accentuated by our participation at DDW, we are building on the more than 50 educational programs in gastroenterology that we have launched in just the past 12 months alone. Educating healthcare professionals on gastroenterology-related topics is a key focus of our work."

Medscape Education has been active in providing education in gastroenterology for more than 20 years, and delivers that content alongside partners including the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), the International Pediatric Intestinal Failure and Rehabilitation Symposium (PIFRS), the Oley Foundation, and the ROME Foundation.

For more information on the MedscapeLIVE! series of symposia at DDW, visit https://www.medscape.org/gastroenterology

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medscape Education