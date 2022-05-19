Octane and Joydrive Partner with Polaris to Launch Digital-to-Retail Buying Experience

Partnership Enables Seamless Purchase Journey for Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot Consumers and Dealers

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience for major recreational purchases, and Joydrive, a leader in ecommerce and innovative technology, have teamed up with Polaris to deliver a seamless, digital-to-retail shopping experience for the Indian Motorcycle® and Polaris Slingshot brands.

Beginning today, customers can benefit from an easy, end-to-end experience when shopping for Indian Motorcycles or Polaris Slingshot vehicles from the comfort of their own homes; they can instantly prequalify for financing via a soft credit pull with Octane Prequal, value their trade, indicate interest in Finance and Insurance products and accessories, and more before visiting a nearby dealership to complete their purchase.

"This is the perfect application of Joydrive technology," said Hunter Gorham, Founder and CEO of Joydrive. "Through this partnership, we've been able to leverage the combined expertise of three great companies to make the buying process more seamless for both the customer and dealer."

"We're excited to strengthen our industry leadership in digital retailing alongside Polaris and Joydrive as we continue to make buying fast, easy, and accessible," said Mike Dushane, Chief Product Officer at Octane. "Octane Prequal uses cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to connect people with their passions and fuel our customers' lifestyles."

Take advantage of this new experience by visiting Indianmotorcycle.com or slingshot.polaris.com.

About Octane:

Octane® offers access to instant financing to fuel your lifestyle. Octane dramatically simplifies and accelerates the transaction process for major recreational purchases such as motorcycles, ATVs, and zero-turn lawn mowers by adding value at each stage of the buying journey. Octane offers automated underwriting, innovative credit products, and financing, through its in-house lender Roadrunner Financial, Inc. ®. Octane reaches millions of enthusiasts through its editorial brands like Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ® and helps consumers buy their favorite products by pre-qualifying them on dealer and OEM websites. Octane is revolutionizing lending in underserved verticals within markets that account for tens of billions of dollars in annual transactions.

Octane is a remote-first fintech company with offices in NYC and Dallas and over 500 employees. In August 2021, Octane announced it raised $52 million in Series D funding bringing the company's valuation to over $900 million with more than $192 million in total equity funding raised to date. Visit www.octane.co .

About Joydrive:

Joydrive (http://www.joydrive.com) is an agile Tech company building ecommerce, digital retail and other innovative solutions for top OEMs, Finance companies and dealers, such as Toyota, Subaru, GM, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, etc. Joydrive established the first ecommerce marketplace for customers to buy and sell both new and pre-owned vehicles without visiting a dealership. Across numerous industry categories, Joydrive's platforms enable customers to complete the entire buying or selling process online, on their own time and at their own pace. With financing and trade-ins built directly into the mobile-friendly platform, with accessories and insurance products available, with home delivery, customers experience a seamless, transparent, and worry-free purchasing transaction. Joydrive industries include automotive, powersports, motorcycle, and others coming soon.

