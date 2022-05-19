Peace of Meat, MeaTech's Wholly Owned Belgian Cultured Avian Subsidiary Signs Strategic Agreement with ENOUGH, a Leader in the Field of Mycoprotein, to Accelerate Commercialization

MeaTech believes the collaboration will produce game-changing hybrid alternative meat products that are delicious, nutritious and better resemble conventional meat

REHOVOT, Israel, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, has signed a joint development agreement with ENOUGH, a leader in the field of mycoprotein, a fungi-based fermented food ingredient. The collaboration aims to accelerate MeaTech's go-to-market strategy for hybrid products.

This innovative initiative will combine Peace of Meat's unique expertise in cultured avian development with ENOUGH's cutting-edge mycoprotein ingredient to create game-changing hybrid alternative meat products. Cultured avian fat biomass will provide the signature flavors, aromas and textures of conventional meat. ENOUGH's mycoprotein will add high nutritional value with rich protein and fiber content and essential amino acids, zinc and iron.

At a recent MeaTech tasting event, MeaTech's chef prepared hybrid chicken nuggets that included Peace of Meat's cultured chicken fat biomass. The feedback from attendees, which included prominent food industry investors, was unanimously positive. Last September, Peace of Meat successfully produced 700 grams of pure cultured chicken fat biomass in a single production run.

On the heels of that breakthrough, a pilot plant and R&D facility in Belgium are planned to begin scaled-up production in 2023.

ENOUGH will also have its flagship pilot plant in the south of the Netherlands not far from Peace of Meat's facility. The companies' shared product vision and commercialization goals make this an ideal partnership for bringing innovative and sustainable new products to the hybrid food market.

Dirk von Heinrichshorst, CEO of Peace of Meat, said: "This joint venture with ENOUGH is a milestone toward advancing our vision to use cultured fat biomass as an ingredient for developing delicious and innovative hybrid food products that better mimic farm-raised meat."

Arik Kaufman, CEO of MeaTech, said: "We are excited to sign a collaboration agreement with ENOUGH, a global leader in mycoprotein as an ingredient, to accelerate our commercialization of next-generation meat substitutes — hybrid products with cultured fat biomass. These game changing, primarily plant-based products promise to offer a meatier taste and mouthfeel that is closer to conventional meat products."

Jim Laird, CEO of ENOUGH, said: "We believe that the future of sustainable protein will include a mix of plant- fermentation- and cell-based products. Therefore, we are delighted to combine our fermented biomass with the cultured chicken fat biomass being developed by MeaTech's subsidiary, Peace of Meat."

About MeaTech

MeaTech is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC". MeaTech maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and is in the process of expanding activities to California, USA. The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech aims to provide an alternative to industrialized animal farming that dramatically reduces carbon footprint, minimizes water and land usage, and prevents the slaughtering of animals. With a modular factory design, MeaTech aims to offer a sustainable solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken and pork products, both as raw materials and whole cuts.

For more information, please visit: https://meatech3d.com

About ENOUGH

ENOUGH (formerly 3F BIO) is a food-tech company with technology to grow the most sustainable source of food protein.

ENOUGH is pioneering high-scale sustainable protein production to tackle the combined issues of feeding a growing global population and the unsustainable impact of traditional protein farming.

ENOUGH grows non-animal protein by fermenting fungi using renewable feedstocks to grow the most sustainable source of food protein. This produces ABUNDA® mycoprotein, a complete food ingredient that contains all essential amino acids and is high in dietary fiber. It is versatile and can be made into alternative/vegan meat, seafood and dairy products.

ENOUGH is a semi-finalist in "XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion," a $15M prize competition which targets scalable whole cut alternatives that mimic animal protein. The company is already producing whole muscle chicken formats that it demonstrated earlier this year at a tasting for 1,000 guests at Future Food Tech in San Francisco.

The company has 50+ employees, spanning 17 nationalities located in Scotland, England and the Netherlands. ENOUGH is building a first-of-its-kind mycoprotein factory (60,000 metric-ton capacity) which will initially grow 10,000 metric tons per annum and be operational later this year.

The company will supply ABUNDA mycoprotein as a B2B food ingredient to consumer brands and retailers, addressing the need for high-scale supply of healthy and sustainable protein to address a rapidly growing market.

For more information about ENOUGH, please visit: http://www.enough-food.com.

