Recognition from U.S. News Solidifies Kisco Senior Living's Place as Best in Senior Living

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years, Kisco Senior Living, a premier senior living lifestyle and management company, has been focused on its mission to provide safety and security, health and wellbeing, and quality services to foster vibrant and fulfilling senior living communities. It is with this mission in mind that Kisco is pleased that 17 of its communities, representing 85 percent of the company's portfolio, were recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report with at least one 2022-23 Best Senior Living award. These designations confirm Kisco's efforts to ensure the seniors of today and tomorrow are equipped to live exciting and fulfilling lives.

Kisco Senior Living Logo (PRNewswire)

"At Kisco, we're very proud of these awards as they acknowledge the great service our associates across our communities provide to residents," said Andy Kohlberg, the founder, president, and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. "Internally, we've conducted resident surveys for over 20 years in an effort to better serve our communities and increase overall resident satisfaction. The U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings outwardly validate and verify the work of our associates and leadership teams at our communities every day."

According to Kohlberg, one of the key elements to the communities' success is the associates across the portfolio, as they are on the frontlines each day ensuring that residents have everything they need to live well. The dedication to high-quality care and service for residents is one of the key elements that Kisco believes in, as anyone can be trained to do a job, but they cannot necessarily be trained to compassionately care for another person. It is with this in mind that Kisco sets their expectations for high quality service during the hiring process.

Such pride can be seen in all communities and levels of care, especially at Abbotswood at Irving Park in Greensboro, N.C., and Sagewood at Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah, which were both recognized in all three categories of assisted living, independent living and memory care. Kisco is one of only four companies nationwide with more than one community recognized in all three categories.

U.S. News awarded the designation of Best Senior Living to communities based upon an objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022. The surveys evaluated various components, including community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff. More than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide were surveyed for the inaugural Best Senior Living ratings.

"People across the country are used to seeing U.S. News' ranking of hospitals and colleges," Kohlberg said. "This list of the best in senior living shows credibility and professionalism within the industry. I think it will be a useful tool for prospects and the families of prospects to identify the communities they're interested in and bolster their confidence in their choice."

ABOUT KISCO SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, based in Carlsbad, California, operates 20 full service senior living communities in six states offering independent living, assisted living and in some locations, memory care and skilled nursing. For more than 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in developing and managing full-service senior living communities with a portfolio featuring a wide spectrum of individualized services and lifestyle options. Our unique approach and philosophy, called Kisco Confidence, is centered on giving residents and associates peace of mind knowing that our communities deliver on safety and security, trust and transparency, health and wellbeing and a 5-star lifestyle experience. For more information, please call (760) 804-5900 or go to kiscoseniorliving.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kisco Senior Living