HAP adds BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan to statewide provider network

DETROIT, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, today announced the addition of BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan physicians and advanced practice providers and facilities to its statewide provider network effective July 1, 2022. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is part of BHSH System, the not-for-profit health system created by the integration of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health earlier this year.

"HAP is committed to providing the most exceptional consumer experience and that includes unobstructed access to care for our members," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO, HAP. "By adding these doctors and hospitals affiliated with Michigan's largest health system to our network, we are making it easy for our members to seek affordable care when and how they need it, no matter where they are. We are pleased to be adding these high-quality providers to HAP's extensive network."

Adding BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan to HAP's provider network means HAP members now have access to an additional 11 hospitals, 128 outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities, as well as 2,300 physicians and advanced practice providers. These BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan physicians and APPs are now considered in-network for HAP members in HAP's Commercial (employer group and individual), Medicare Advantage, and self-funded plans, including those managed by HAP's wholly owned subsidiary ASR Health Benefits. BHSH Beaumont Health facilities and providers were already part of HAP's network, and BHSH Spectrum Health Lakeland facilities and physicians and APPs participate with HAP's Medicare Advantage lines of business and with ASR's self-funded plans.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers, and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

