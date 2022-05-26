EVOCA INTEGRATES SLING TV INTO NEXTGEN TV SERVICE, COMBINING LIVE PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT WITH LOCAL NEWS, SPORTS, AND MORE

SLING Available to Evoca Subscribers with a 20% Bundle Discount Combines Premium Sling Programming with Live Local News and Regional Sports to Create an Unbeatable Value for Consumers

BOISE, Idaho, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoca , a revolutionary NextGen television service, today announced a partnership with SLING TV that allows Evoca users to add SLING to their Evoca subscription. Beginning today, Evoca customers may add one of SLING's three services — Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue — to supplement Evoca's 60+ channels. By adding SLING to Evoca, subscribers get the best of live and on-demand TV, including regional and national sports, news and lifestyle channels.

Evoca customers can sign up for SLING through the Evoca online ordering process, then access the SLING app through the Evoca user interface. SLING offers a variety of content, including CNN, Disney, ESPN, FS1, Discovery, HGTV, TBS, TLC, USA, AMC, A&E and more. This partnership comes just in time for users to catch the end of the NBA and NHL playoffs and The Match, in addition to regional team favorites and local news through Evoca.

While a SLING subscription starts at only $35 per month, bundling Evoca with any SLING service will give users a discount. The bundle subscription includes a 20% discount ($5 per month), on Evoca service, when combined with SLING. Get Sling Orange or Blue and Evoca for $55 per month.

"Between SLING's innovative live streaming services and Evoca's unique converged broadcast-broadband system, consumers can now experience the future of television at an affordable price," said Todd Achilles, president and CEO of Evoca. "This partnership supports our commitment to provide high-quality regional and national sports, news, lifestyle and educational programming to the communities we serve."

Current Evoca subscribers can add SLING by responding directly to a company email announcement or contacting customer service directly [support@evoca.tv]. New subscribers can order SLING on the Evoca website as part of the subscription process.

Evoca harnesses the power of NextGen TV – America's newest broadcast standard also called ATSC 3.0 – to provide subscribers unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition local, regional and national broadcast programming including sports, news and lifestyle content, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps like SLING.

About Evoca:

Evoca TV is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is less expensive, more efficient, and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service is available in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho, Phoenix, Denver, and Colorado Springs with plans to reach tens of millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world's best technologies. For more information about Evoca, visit www.evoca.tv .

View original content:

SOURCE Evoca