Myers Mermel Announces His Candidacy for U.S. Senate in Vermont

MANCHESTER, Vt., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Myers Mermel announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Vermont. In his announcement video , Mermel said his goal is to build the Vermont economy and liberate Vermont. Mermel's vision for Vermont includes: utilizing investment and earmarks from the federal government to jumpstart the economy and make changes in the state economy to prepare it to accept higher paying companies.

From his 4th great-grandfather who fought alongside the Green Mountain Boys to his own graduation from UVM in 1984, Mermel, who currently resides in Manchester, has deep roots in Vermont.

Included here are excerpts from Mermel's announcement video, or to watch the full video please click here .

Mermel on federal issues:

"I want to stop inflation by curtailing excessive spending."

"End skyrocketing gas and fuel prices, by seeking a middle ground between energy independence and climate action."

"Secure Federal investment for a $2-8 Billion microchip factory."

"Reclaim our fair share of lost earmarks, totalling $488 million this year alone."

"I am firmly in favor of a strong 1st and 2nd amendment, lower prescription drug prices, and increased affordable housing."

Mermel on state issues:

"On the state side, we [Vermont] need to be in a position to win over higher paying companies when they relocate."

"We need statewide broadband which can be free for 2-3 years and available in weeks if we make a deal with Starlink and stop spending half a billion dollars to dig ditches for an already obsolete fiber network."

"We need our flagship university, UVM, to educate Vermont citizens, not out-of-staters, or it can support us with a payment in lieu of tax, starting at $125 million yearly, with $60 million paid to Chittenden County and $5 million paid to each of the other 13 counties to offset lost opportunities."

"We need to make sure we can afford to enjoy what the state has to offer. Because skiing has become too expensive, I am proposing we enact a hospitality transfer tax which will fund approximately 2,800 lift tickets a day free of charge for Vermont residents to ski or snowboard, nearly 338,000 tickets a season, all paid for by out-of-staters."

"I am requiring that scholarship reparations be paid for the eugenics abuses of the past, not out of the public treasury, but by the academic abusers."

"Lastly, I want to see Vermont reclaim its place as a national peacemaker in these divided times, as our salvation will come not from national politicians but from ourselves--only love conquers hate."

Myers Mermel is a husband, father, and a Methodist. Mermel holds a masters in American History from Columbia University and a masters in theology from Yale University. Mermel has a 35 year career in Real Estate Finance in New York City, overseeing the relocation of over 300,000 high-paying jobs. Prior to his career in finance, he was a White House intern under George H.W. Bush while attending UVM. Myers Mermel served as a National Finance Chair for Mike Huckabee's 2008 Presidential run and was on the ground with him through Iowa and South Carolina. He was also New York State Grass Roots Chair for John McCain.

Contact: press@myersmermel.com

