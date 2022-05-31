Historic Stonewall Inn Kicks off Pride Month with Safe Spaces Certification Launch Event

Performances by FLETCHER and Baby Yors

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative will be holding its annual Pride Kickoff event on June 1st at The Stonewall Inn. This invite only event will run from Inn from 6PM–9PM and will celebrate the launch of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Safe Spaces certification program. The Safe Spaces certification was designed by some of the brightest minds from marginalized communities nationwide and is set to commence this June. This certification will identify everything from entertainment venues to food and beverage locations, stores, and much more, as safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Stonewall Inn (PRNewswire)

"We need to make sure that businesses that say they are Safe Spaces for the LGBTQ+ community actually are," stated Stacy Lentz, CEO of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. "This means they are putting in the work and supporting our community year-round, not just throwing up a rainbow flag, sticker or logo during Pride."

In addition to certain criteria the businesses and venues must meet to become a Certified Safe Space, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative has partnered with Jennifer Brown Consulting, a leading diversity, equity and inclusion and consulting firm, to design the certification program including the training that all companies must complete to ensure an inclusive environment. "It is imperative that we offer training and resources to companies, venues, and stores that are committed to being a safe, welcoming space where LGBTQ+ individuals can celebrate, thrive, work, shop, and live freely," added Lentz.

AEG, Brooklyn Brewery, Jägermeister, and JetBlue are committed to becoming the first businesses to be certified in addition to sponsoring the event. Gotham FC and bubly are also event sponsors, along with Saks who is also a Safe Spaces Initiative partner.

Performances by Capitol Records recording artist FLETCHER and Baby Yors (presented by Jägermeister) will also be highlighted along with key remarks from Amber Hikes, the Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer for the ACLU. Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Jonathan Fernandez, Cyn Santana, Melba Moore, Yuhua Hamasaki, and Ravi Roth will also be in attendance.

The Stonewall Inn has long been a global beacon of hope and is seen as one of the original safe spaces and community centers for the LGBTQIA+ community for over 50 years. The Historic Stonewall Inn is also considered the birthplace of the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement and where Pride began.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Rebellion of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading the Stonewall Inn Legacy to places where it is most needed.

Capitol Records recording artist FLETCHER (PRNewswire)

