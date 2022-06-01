9th Annual National Strip-Tillage Conference Returns to Iowa

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in 4 years, the annual National Strip-Tillage Conference is returning to Iowa, where the conference debuted 9 years ago. The event is hosted by Strip-Till Farmer, one of several properties operated by Wisconsin-based agricultural publisher Lessiter Media, which has helped farmers successfully transition to Conservation Ag practices for 50-plus years.

National Strip-Tillage Conference (PRNewswire)

The event will be held July 28-29 at the Hyatt Regency Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa. The content covers myriad topics for profitable results in strip-till farming, including equipment set-ups, cover crops, intercropping, economic analyses, soil testing/analysis, fertilizing methods and more.

Unique from other ag conferences is the mix of general sessions, classrooms and farmer-to farmer roundtables and facetime with suppliers — all designed for maximum networking and the practical transfer of experience and knowledge. The lineup includes:

General Sessions — covering an abundance of proven strip-tilling ideas and strategies. Among the national experts this year are Mike Petersen of Colorado , Jodi DeJong Hughes of Minnesota , John Kempf of Ohio , Chris Perkins of Indiana and David Bullock of Illinois .

Farmer-to-Farmer Roundtables — informal, moderated peer-to-peer discussions on specific strip-till topics. Attendees should come with 5 questions to get answered in this proven format for sharing what works and doesn't.

Classrooms — in-depth presentation-style sessions convey practical, actionable ideas from experienced strip-tillers on the most pressing needs.

Strip-Till Innovator of the Year — the 2022 recipient of the best-in-class program is announced and keys to their success as a benchmark-worthy strip-till operation.

Bonus Workshop at Kinze Manufacturing & Tour — in this first-ever offsite workshop, Kinze welcomes farmers for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the largest, privately held ag equipment manufacturers in North America . Following the plant tour and museum experience, a dynamic and intimate (48 attendees) luncheon workshop features renowned soil health specialist Jim Hoorman of Ohio.

Sponsors making the unique learning experience possible include: AgroLiquid, Martin-Till, Dawn Equipment Co., Environmental Tillage Systems, Kuhn Krause, Montag Mfg., Orthman, Schlagel Mfg., Vulcan Equipment, Yetter Mfg., ESN by Nutrien and Agrisolutions. The North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) and multi-store Case IH dealership J.J. Nichting are also providing support.

Attendees will earn Continuing Education Credits at the event. For more information, visit www.StripTillConference.com . See video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8P9EJK2hz4

