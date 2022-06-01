ACEP Announces New Editor in Chief for Annals of Emergency Medicine

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is pleased to announce that Donald M. Yealy, MD, FACEP, is the new editor in chief for Annals of Emergency Medicine.

In this role, Dr. Yealy will oversee the largest and most frequently cited peer-reviewed journal in emergency medicine. He brings decades of expertise in research and scientific process, editing and communications.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this distinguished publication," said Dr. Yealy. "Trusted medical research is the foundation for innovation that can change the practice of emergency medicine and save lives. I look forward to working with authors, editors, and readers to guide the data and dialogue that will propel emergency medicine forward for years to come."

Dr. Yealy joined the Annals of Emergency Medicine editorial board in 1997 and became deputy editor in 2006. He is a distinguished professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, and chief medical officer and senior vice president of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and a prolific scientific author and evaluator of grant and manuscript submissions.

Dr. Yealy's areas of focus have included optimal airway management, predictive risk modeling, and emergency care for patients with critical illness. He has been published more than 400 times, including as lead or senior author on National Institutes of Health (NIH) efforts in acute pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, and sepsis care.

Dr. Yealy assumes his duties following the retirement of Michael L. Callaham, MD, who held the role for 20 years and leaves an indelible impact on the journal and the specialty.

Dr. Callaham began working with the Annals editorial team in 1982. Through his tenure, he conducted and published seminal works on editorial techniques, took on the challenge of modernizing the peer-review process, and moved Annals from paper review methods to an electronic editorial process. Under Dr. Callaham's leadership, Annals became the top journal in emergency medicine.

"Emergency physicians are at the core of solutions to many of the major public health challenges of our time," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Dr. Yealy's experience and vision will undoubtedly serve Annals of Emergency Medicine and its readers well as the journal strengthens its position as a leader in groundbreaking research and critical analysis in emergency medicine."

Annals of Emergency Medicine is one of the peer-reviewed scientific journals for the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Annals of Emergency Medicine is the largest and most frequently cited circulation peer-reviewed journal in emergency medicine and publishes original research, clinical reports, opinion, and educational information related to the practice, teaching, and research of emergency medicine.

