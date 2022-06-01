BIOLASE CREATES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CLINICAL INTEGRATION TEAM

Multi-dimensional team of leading specialists, general dentists and hygienists will support the rapid adoption of BIOLASE dental lasers in practices across North America

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc . (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that due to the growing adoption of its market leading laser technology, BIOLASE has taken the innovative step of creating a multi-dimensional integration team to support the optimal use of BIOLASE dental lasers in practices across North America.

Consisting of leading specialists, general dentists and hygienists, this group of accomplished dental professionals bring a combined 90 years of experience successfully treating patients, and growing practices via the incorporation of dental lasers into clinical workflows.

After a thorough and comprehensive selection effort, BIOLASE is pleased to announce that Dr. Samuel Low, Dr. Brad Labrecque, Dr. Mike Koceja, Florie Mancilla, RDH and Cindy Basile, RDH are now in position and ready to deliver best-in-class mentorship and training.

Dr. Sam Low is a periodontist and a Professor Emeritus at the University of Florida, College of Dentistry, an Advisor Member of the Pankey Institute and is past President of the American Academy of Periodontology. He is the current President of the Academy of Laser Dentistry ("ALD") and is Chief Dental Officer and Vice President of Clinical Affairs for BIOLASE.

Dr. Brad Labrecque is a general dentist whose focus is on incorporating laser technology in the modern dental practice. He is passionate about training dental practitioners in the use of dental lasers in all procedures and has over 20 years of experience with lasers clinically. Dr. Labrecque is a global authority on laser dentistry and is sought after by dental practitioners worldwide to train and educate regarding successful implementation of this technology to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Mike Koceja is a general dentist graduate who served eight years in the United States Navy Dental Corp., where he completed a periodontal fellowship and received the Navy Commendation medal for outstanding service. He has over 20 years of experience with dental lasers. He was certified by the ALD in 2001 and holds a Mastership with the World Clinical Laser Institute ("WCLI"). His focus is to incorporate lasers into the "everyday practice" of dentistry and provide a less invasive, high-tech standard of care for patients.

Florie Mancilla is a Registered Dental Hygienist and holds a B.S. Degree in dental hygiene from Loma Linda University. With over 15 years of experience as a clinician, educator and mentor in the hygiene space, Florie has extensive knowledge of the optimal integration of lasers into the hygiene room. She is adept at instructing dental teams on how to optimize workflow and patient communication, and creating patient-centric outcomes.

Cindy Basile is a Registered Dental Hygienist and holds a B.S. degree from Onondaga College. She has over 30 years of clinical experience and has been using the diode laser in her daily hygiene regimen for 20 years. She maintains multiple certifications on diode lasers including from the ALD and WCLI. Cindy is an expert at clinical integration and is eager to share her knowledge and expertise with other hygienists and dentists nationwide.

This outstanding clinical team will support BIOLASE customers in different ways, including real-time education via the web, in-office training and small-group learning events. This new team will also be active within the proprietary "BIOLASE Academies" and as part of the dental community at large, working with dental schools, study groups and Dental Services Organizations ("DSOs").

"With the creation of the Clinical Integration Team, BIOLASE is well positioned to serve our customer's unique needs," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This investment in full-time clinical staff will further our commitment to provide superior customer care and an industry-leading standard of support as more and more practices adopt our technology."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

