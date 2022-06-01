GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has appointed Lara Dewar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Dewar starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. Dewar's delivery of strategic reputational and corporate communications for the GSMA as Global Head of PR and Communications.

For more than two years, Ms. Dewar has helped the GSMA navigate pivotal global milestones, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as complex and shifting industry landscapes. Her experience, insights, and in-depth knowledge of the business provide an exceptional platform from which Ms. Dewar will hit the ground running and lead the GSMA's global marketing and communications strategy.

Ms. Dewar's mandate includes identifying and delivering strategic marketing solutions for the GSMA, as well as responsibility for marketing the industry-leading global convening event MWC Barcelona and the entire MWC and Mobile 360 series.

"I am delighted to promote Lara to CMO at the GSMA. Over the past two years, Lara's leadership of the global communications function has been meticulous and truly transformative," said the GSMA's Direct General, Mats Granryd. "At every opportunity, Lara has risen to the complex reputational challenges the industry has faced, and I have no doubt she will continue to do so in her new role. Most importantly, I'm excited for Lara to be part of the GSMA leadership team, and I very much look forward to our continued collaboration."

Ms. Dewar commented, "I am truly humbled and excited to lead the team that is responsible for marketing one of the most prestigious convening events for business and policymakers. I'm also looking forward to amplifying the other core activities of the GSMA like deepening the understanding of the importance of connectivity, and mobile technology's power to strengthen economies and enhance lives. This technology enables limitless possibilities, and with it comes a responsibility to continue reimagining how to ensure that everyone benefits, and no one is left out, reducing the usage gap."

Before joining the GSMA in January 2020, Ms. Dewar worked at World Vision, where she held positions including Chief Marketing & Development Officer and Partnership Leader. In this role, she was responsible for reputation management across a $2.5 billion-dollar enterprise operating in 100 countries with over 38,000 employees. Ms. Dewar has also held positions including Chief Corporate Services Officer at Crossroads Media Group, Vice President Operations & Human Resources at Jameson Bank, North American Director of Customer Experience at Direct Energy, and Director of Corporate Accounts at Thomas Cook Group.

Ms. Dewar holds a B.A. degree in English & Women's Studies from the University of Western Ontario. A Canadian, she resides with her family in the U.K.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

