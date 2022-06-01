Heartex Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartex, the company behind the leading open source data labeling platform Label Studio, today announced it has successfully completed a SOC2, Type 1 examination for its flagship Label Studio Enterprise platform. The audit conducted by Prescient Assurance found that Heartex's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality as developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity principles) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy principles). SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.

"The Heartex team is committed to continually investing in operational and security best practices that ensure Label Studio Enterprise customer data is safe," said Michael Malyuk, Heartex CEO and Co-Founder. "Achieving the SOC2, Type 1 attestation is an important milestone in our company's ongoing commitment to meet the gold standard for software development processes, operational excellence and technical security controls."

In addition to operational best practices, Label Studio Enterprise offers advanced security capabilities, including:

Customer data remains private on their systems. Label Studio only stores URLs to the data and fetches sample data for authenticated users in real-time.

Support for SSO, LDAP & role-based access control. Enterprise customers can integrate Label Studio with their SSO provider of choice, as well as manage roles and access amongst their team.

Detailed audit logs, analytics and reporting. Label Studio Enterprise customers can also keep track of and report on user activity in the system.

Heartex's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how Heartex's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

About Heartex

Heartex is the company behind Label Studio, the most popular open source data labeling platform for Machine Learning & AI. Founded in 2019 by data scientists and engineers who faced common challenges with model accuracy due to poor quality training data, the team believed the only viable solution was to enable internal teams with domain expertise to annotate and curate training data. They created Label Studio with a focus on usability, flexibility and collaborative workflows that support internal data labeling operations at scale and increase the accuracy of ML/AI models.

Today, Label Studio has been used by more than 100,000 people around the world to label 20M+ pieces of data, including production ML/AI initiatives for enterprises like Bombora, Geberit, Outreach, Trivago, Wyze, Zurich Insurance Group, and more. For more information, visit www.heartex.com .

