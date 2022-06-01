CLOSTER, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington Farms is trailblazing the Keto market with their newest product launch, Keto Bread Crumbs. With broad-range appeal to keto, gluten-free, diabetic, and low glycemic dietary prescribers, new plant-based and non-GMO Keto Bread Crumbs provide consumers the satisfying crunch of traditional breadcrumbs. Carrington Farms Keto Bread Crumbs consists of a unique blend of ground lupin bean and coconut flour, packing 9 grams of protein and 8 grams fiber per serving, yielding just 2 grams net carbs.

KETO BREAD CRUMBS – ALL THE CRUNCH WITHOUT THE CARBS (PRNewswire)

Carrington Farms pioneered the lupin bean health craze in 2020 with a line of Ground Lupin Bean side dishes available in major retail chains nationwide. A complete non-GMO, keto-friendly, gluten-free protein with a ton of nutritional benefits including 16g of protein, 15g of fiber, and only 1 net carb per 1/3 cup serving. Ready within minutes, a consumer-favorite for those looking for a delicious, low-glycemic side dish alternative to quinoa, rice and pasta.

"Learning I had a gluten restriction 5 years ago, I had to cut all wheat-based products out of my diet. Luckily, there are gluten-free alternatives on the market, including our own Carrington Farms flours. I challenged our in-house chefs to develop a vegan, clean ingredient bread crumb to fill the marketplace void. After months of experimentation, Keto Bread Crumbs were born! A unique blend of ground lupin bean and coconut flour, which bake or fry up to a golden crunchy coating like traditional bread crumbs. Carrington Farms Keto Bread Crumbs will open the world of crunchy coatings not just for gluten-free consumers, but for consumers with glycemic and net carbohydrate restrictions as well – it's a game changer!" said David Eben, CEO of Carrington Farms.

Carrington Farms Plain and Italian Seasoned Keto Bread Crumbs are now available nationwide at Walmart and on the Carrington Farms website – home to gluten-free and keto-friendly foods including Ground Lupin Bean side dishes, gluten-free flours, ghee, coconut oils, grains, seeds, superfood powders along with easy recipes.

About Carrington Farms

Carrington Farms provides the highest quality and most accessible natural foods products for anyone looking to make better health choices. Since 1999, Carrington Farms has been making delicious, ethically sourced, non-genetically modified products. Our goal is clear: we help you Eat Better. Feel Better. Live Better ™ by empowering and making small steps toward building a better life with products that make you—and the ones you love—feel nourished from the inside out.

For additional information please visit www.CarringtonFarms.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carrington Farms