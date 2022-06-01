Kevin Guest Shares 8 Steps to Restore Corporate Culture Post-Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic having eroded corporate culture and upended the rhythm of coworkers' connections, restoring corporate culture may be difficult. One global CEO and bestselling author on harmony outlines steps company leaders should consider to restore a corporate culture that's sustainable.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

"Inspired by Peter Drucker's quote, 'Culture eats strategy for breakfast,' I'm convinced that restoring culture is key to bringing our companies back from the pandemic," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "Aligning personal values with your employer's culture brings a peaceful sense of harmony and strengthens teams."

Author of bestseller All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest provides eight steps to help employees and leaders alike restore company culture and become stronger as an organization.

"Transitioning to hybrid work is the perfect time to celebrate reuniting with the team that achieved success together during the pandemic," he said. "Deepening those relationships at company and personal events can reinforce the sense of team and harmony."

Giving back to the community strengthens bonds and allows teams to make a difference outside of themselves.

"Every great company I know has a robust community outreach program," Guest said. "This service provides opportunities to forget about yourself and to help others. When you're doing this with coworkers, you'll see an inner source of accomplishment and gratitude for how you can make a difference and lift others."

In his book, Guest writes, "Growing up in Montana, we learned we are all God's children, and He wants us to love and serve each other."

The non-profit arm of USANA Health Sciences, the USANA Foundation, works to eliminate starvation for people in 37 countries worldwide. Regular service by employees bonds them and highlights strengths.

"Next, I encourage everyone to focus on strengths and pay attention to the things they do well," he said. "Then build on that footing to reach higher and grow personally and as a company."

Facing challenges show our strengths. In his bestseller, Guest writes, "When challenges arise, stand up, be strong, and meet your troubles head on. You can conquer just about anything if you'll just face it."

Hailed by CEOs as the top soft skill in demand, communications brings remarkable power to restore culture.

"Communicate openly. Nothing beats speaking directly and respectfully. When we can feel safe about sharing and receiving direct communication, we grow exponentially," said Guest. "Always share credit because teamwork is at the heart of every successful company. Thank others individually and in public for how they contribute to group victories. Sometimes, it's appropriate to throw a party or to send a note expressing your gratitude."

If openly giving praise hasn't been the norm, the global leader says it should be going forward.

"Give praise. Generously acknowledge the talents and achievements of colleagues. A genuine thank-you energizes colleagues who work hard to bring success to projects," he said. "With that, it's important to build consensus and to seek feedback to involve others when making important decisions.

"When we seek input in safe conversations, others will be more likely to support projects they have helped develop. More important, they'll feel valued and recognized."

A musician at heart, Guest urges everyone to continue learning and growing. "I have spent hours at home learning to play guitar and honing my skills. Although I love music and love to play, it has been hard work. However, the years of hard work have paid off."

With country music star Collin Raye, Guest has shared the stage with Brooks and Dunn, Keith Urban, Diamond Rio, and many others.

"Through constant learning and practice, it's also been my privilege to play at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and I know developing your knowledge and skills will broaden your opportunities to contribute in meaningful ways," Guest said.

"Implementing these steps will help restore corporate culture and build stronger teams going forward."

All proceeds from All the Right Reasons are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

tim@candidcom.com

801-557-1466

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA