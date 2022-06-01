Senior management change at Concentric AB

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Smith has decided to leave his position as Senior Vice President of the Hydraulics division, his last day with the Company will be 10 June 2022. The work to recruit a permanent successor is underway.

Jesse Smith commented, "I have worked with some great people and teams and I truly appreciate the experience and growth opportunities gained during my tenure with Concentric."

Martin Kunz, CEO of Concentric, commented: "Ever since joining Concentric in 2007, Jesse has made a significant contribution to our Hydraulics business as general manager of our Rockford facility and latterly as SVP of the Hydraulics division, and we all wish him every success for the future. We expect to announce a permanent successor in the near future."

For additional information please contact Marcus Whitehouse, telephone +44-121-445 6545

