Viva Technology is back from June 15-18 in Paris Porte de Versailles and online worldwide

PARIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event is back from June 15 -18 in Paris and online worldwide.

During the conference briefing held this Tuesday, May 31, highlights, themes, first announcements and exclusivities were presented.

KEY FIGURES

3 professional days, from June 15-17 - 1 day for the general public, on Saturday, 18 June 2022

Hall 1: 45,000 sqm, in strict compliance with sanitary conditions

More than 2,000 exhibitors, of which 1,700 startups on a 100% face-to-face model amplified by a digital brick

More than 60 public players and international organizations including 30 countries pavilions

3 conference areas

1 Country of the Year: India

1 redesigned Discovery Zone

3 networking areas to facilitate discussions

1 media lounge

More than 50 challenges issued in top trending areas such as Blockchain, the Metaverse, AR/VR, Tech4Good, the Future of Work, Smart Cities and Mobility - 4500 participating startups

The return of VivaTech News with its own broadcasting studios

More than 500 innovations presented

More than 300 inspiring speakers

3 days of Key Business Programs: the "Future of Work Program" day on 15 June, in partnership with ManpowerGroup and Salesforce; the "CMO Program" on 17 June, powered by MediaLink, McKinsey & Company, Linkedin, Infopro Digital Media and JCDecaux and the "CTO Forum" on 17 June, in partnership with Scaleway and Sopra Steria.

Among the inspiring speakers, for this edition we are joined by Changpeng Zhao (Founder & CEO - Binance); Cristiano Amon (CEO - Qualcomm); Jimmy Wales (Founder - Wikipedia); Sarah Franklin (CMO - Salesforce), Bret Taylor (Co-CEO - Salesforce & Chairman of the Board - Twitter); Ryan Rolansky (CEO - LinkedIn); Garry Kasparov (Avast Ambassador); Yann LeCun (VP & Chief AI Scientist - Meta); Jared Spataro (CVP Modern Work - Microsoft); Christel Heydemann (CEO - Orange), to name a few.

And more than 500 innovations that will make the world of tomorrow !

