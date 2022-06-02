AVL returns as Pace Car Sponsor of PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet

AVL RACETECH to make its presence felt in the U.S. during INDYCAR and IMSA weekend

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL, well-known in the Metro Detroit automotive circle, is debuting a new look for the upcoming race weekend in Detroit. AVL RACETECH, the company's newly rebranded motorsport division, is sponsoring the 2022 PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet. The June 3 fundraising event signifies the official opening of the weekend, featuring INDYCAR and IMSA racing in the Motor City.

AVL RACETECH, the company’s newly rebranded motorsport division, is sponsoring the 2022 PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet. (PRNewswire)

For more than 20 years, AVL has been actively and successfully involved in all technical aspects of motorsport for teams in the world's most respected racing series, including F1, NASCAR, and Moto GP. The company's motorsport division, previously known as AVL RACING, was established especially for this purpose—supplying state-of-the-art technology and services ranging from engineering, testing, testbed assembly and simulation, through to manufacturing. The rebranding helps clarify the company's offerings and goals…not as a race team or car, but as a provider of advanced technologies to help teams around the world, in all series win races.

"We have a number of established relationships with teams around the globe, however, the racing community is very tight-knit, and sometimes tight-lipped," said Don Manvel, Chairman and CEO of AVL Americas. "The new brand will help us connect more clearly with suppliers, manufacturers, and the like, with the next generation of mobility technologies—many of which are developed or influenced by the racing world."

The PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet provides a great opportunity to showcase AVL RACETECH and its new logo, not only to the INDYCAR and IMSA crowds, but to the many customers, partners, colleagues, and others associated with AVL locally. The company would like to bring more awareness to its racing capabilities, especially the significant expansion of activities with electrification and various hydrogen technologies.

AVL RACETECH supports in the development, testing, and certification of clean, high-performance hardware, whether it be battery packs or fuel cells, and has a range of software tools. Through 15+ years of development, AVL VSM™ RACE—AVL's fully dynamic vehicle simulation—has grown into the most complete, versatile, and accurate vehicle dynamics simulation for racing applications available in today's market.

The 2022 PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet is being chaired by Julie and Jim Danahy, General Motors Vice President of Global Safety, Systems & Integration. The event waves the green flag on the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, which began on Belle Isle in 1992. Penske Corporation teamed up with the Downtown Detroit Partnership in 2007 to bring the Grand Prix back to Detroit and create an annual national sporting event for the city. The inaugural Grand Prixmiere in 2014 was chaired by Kim and Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, and GM executives have chaired the event each year since.

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, AVL provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to support customers in shaping their future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO 2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all customer applications—from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility, as well as advancing propulsion systems, AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving, and digitalization. AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future.

AVL North America is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more.

Media Contact

Josh Lupu

Joshua.lupu@avl.com

About The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 3-5, 2022 at Belle Isle Park, the event will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the rising stars of racing competing in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the historical sports cars of the Masters Endurance Legends USA. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.twitter.com/detroitgp and www.instagram.com/detroitgp.

AVL RACETECH logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AVL