Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentation given at the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

