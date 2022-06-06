ADVERTISING OUTCOME MEASUREMENT GETS A LIFT WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEXT GENERATION SALES EFFECT FROM NCSOLUTIONS

Consumer packaged goods marketers benefit from the enriched solution with faster outcome-based insights, greater actionability, increased precision and early effectiveness reads

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly enriched, machine learning-driven version of NCSolutions' (NCS) next-generation advertising campaign measurement solution will help consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers be more agile in dynamic markets and have greater insight into the elements of their campaigns that are driving sales lift and return on ad spend (ROAS).

Called Next Gen Sales Effect, the new release leverages machine learning and advancements in NCS intellectual property and methodologies. The new methods support the demands for faster delivery, early reads and greater precision. This sales lift measurement solution is available immediately for all current NCS clients.

"In recent years, CPG marketers have been navigating turbulent waters. The confluence of inflation, increased competition, consumer behavior changes and supply chain stalls - on top of the usual demands of creating effective marketing strategies - have made moving the incremental sales needle significantly more challenging," said Lance Brothers , chief revenue officer, NCSolutions. "In pre-pandemic times, outcome measurement was always a key input. Today, it's fundamental. Fundamental for measuring and optimizing your campaigns to make every dollar count."

More than 70% of CPG marketers rely on incremental sales or sales lift to measure campaign outcomes, according to a 2022 Brand Innovators/NCS CPG brand marketers survey*. Additionally, 55% of CPG brand marketers are placing a greater emphasis on measuring return on advertising spend due to recent privacy changes by Google and Apple*.

In its latest release, NCS Sales Effect offers more granular, precise and actionable intelligence about the advertising effectiveness of campaigns and the factors driving incremental sales. CPG marketers can leverage Next Gen Sales Effect study insights to optimize media, creative, audience and other elements of their ad campaigns.

"Measuring campaign outcomes for CPG advertisers is at the heart of what we do. Next Gen Sales Effect opens up unparalleled campaign measurement opportunities for CPG brands, agencies, publishers and TV platforms," said Jeff Doherty, chief product enrichment officer and COO at NCSolutions. "Marketers can do more than just look back to see what happened in a campaign. They can discover what is next, create what-if scenarios and best determine how they should alter their advertising approach to meet their marketing goals."

Originally launched in 2010, the same year NCS was founded, the Sales Effect solution evolved continuously to help marketers stay ahead of CPG industry trends. The Next Gen release is a significant upgrade, making the most of machine learning technology for faster study delivery, with the notable inclusion of early effectiveness reads. These early reads demonstrate if the advertising meets sales goals during the crucial window while the campaign is in flight. Marketers can use this intelligence to optimize and achieve a higher ROAS.

"What was initially a revolutionary idea—the ability to connect the dots from an ad campaign's exposure to the resulting in-store sales—has become much more of an industry-standard today," said Linda Dupree , chief executive officer NCSolutions. "CPG marketers are increasingly turning to sales lift research as they plan their campaign. Forty-four percent say it's more vital in a post-cookie world. We expect that percentage to grow in the near future, and it's why we continue to put innovating our solutions to reflect the market needs at the center of our priorities. This next generation measurement solution is just one example."

Like CPG marketers, publishers also leverage NCS Sales Effect studies as third-party confirmation that advertising on their platform provides a sales lift. Credible sales lift reports drive advertising decisions, and 41%* of CPG marketers say they are a 'very important factor' in determining whether to advertise with a specific publisher.

In January 2019, NCS became a Google measurement partner and launched Next Gen Sales Effect specifically for Google's YouTube platform. Building on that success, today's Next Gen Sales Effect launch from NCSolutions, represents a full market release of the solution providing a parallel campaign measurement service across publisher platforms. CPG advertisers need to evaluate return on ad spend and effectiveness across publishers using a common measurement service and the full-market release of Next Gen solves that need. The next generation of Sales Effect continues to be available for CPG advertisers on YouTube.

NCS has more than a decade of unrivaled experience helping the CPG ecosystem target, optimize and measure their advertising sales while driving the growth of their brands. To learn more about NCS Sales Effect, visit the website.

*ABOUT THE 2022 BRAND INNOVATORS/NCS CPG BRAND MARKETERS SURVEY

The survey, conducted in Q4 of 2021 by Brand Innovators, Inc. in collaboration with NCS, set out to examine CPG marketers' advertising spending plans and attitudes towards a range of next-generation marketing and advertising effectiveness tools and the various issues impacting their efficiency and the effectiveness of their ad campaigns. There were 69 CPG marketers surveyed. To read more about the findings, you can download the full report .

ABOUT NCS

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands achieve continuous optimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. NCS has offices in NYC, Chicago, Tampa, and Cincinnati. Visit us at ncsolutions.com to learn more.

