Bridgestone and Tight End University Partner to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Tight End University (TEU), founded by George Kittle , Travis Kelce , and Greg Olsen , is partnering with Bridgestone to raise funds for local Boys & Girls Clubs in NFL markets.

The campaign with TEU is the latest installment of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures partnership.

Bridgestone has raised more than $20 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through customer and employee donations collected at the company's 2,200 retail stores.

"We are incredibly proud of the $20 million milestone because it demonstrates the profound impact we can make when we work together to build a better future for the next generation," said Marko Ibrahim, President, BSRO. "Through customer, employee and partner donations, the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures program has helped address critical transportation and technology needs at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. We are excited to capitalize on this momentum and partner with Tight End University to raise even more dollars for local Club kids."

Starting today, NFL players participating in the 2022 TEU Summit, taking place in Nashville on June 22-24, will begin a digital fundraising competition to raise donations for the youth organization. Players will compete against one another to see who can raise the most funds for their hometown Boys & Girls Club. The competition will culminate at the TEU Summit on June 23, where the top fundraiser will be revealed and an additional $50,000 awarded to their hometown Boys & Girls Club. Additionally, Nashville-area Club kids will have the opportunity to engage with players and experience activities that encourage them to live life to the fullest. Fans are encouraged to participate by visiting Mightycause.com/team/Teu-Bridgestone or @BridgestoneTires on Instagram.

TEU, which has previously partnered with Bridgestone to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America, provides a venue for the country's top Tight Ends to build camaraderie, share ideas and make an impact in their communities.

"One of the best parts of TEU is our commitment to give back to the local community," said Travis Kelce, NFL Tight End and Co-Founder, TEU. "We're excited to be working with our great partners for year two to help raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club and have a ton of fun with the BGCA young people."

In 2015, Bridgestone established its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the mission of making out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families. Through donations collected at the company's 2,200+ retail stores, Bridgestone has contributed more than $20 million to address transportation-related needs, including maintenance and repairs of existing Club vehicles and the purchase of 51 new vans, as well as bridge technology divides through the purchase of new computers and hotspots that support in-person Club programming, virtual classroom learning and other technology infrastructure needs.

"As Boys & Girls Clubs continue to offer safe spaces, positive mentors and life-enhancing experience for young people, we are grateful for Bridgestone's continued support to address critical mobility and technology needs," said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Not only has this partnership made Clubs more accessible to youth, but these efforts have strengthened our organization's mission to help kids and teens realize their full potential."

The Bridgestone Driving Great Futures partnership aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment that consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" to realize a sustainable society. The Driving Great Futures initiative is an example of the company's commitment to "Empowerment," which is defined as contributing to a society that ensures accessibility and dignity for all and "Emotion", defined as inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

About TEU:

Tight End University (TEU) was founded in 2021 by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen to bring the tight end community together to learn from one another. The three-day event consists of film work, on-field drills, and training and recovery. In 2022, a select group of legendary NFL tight ends will join TEU as coaches to provide advice to the current generation of tight ends.

