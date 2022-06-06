Donuts Inc. Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Donuts Wins 'Publisher's Choice Anti-Phishing Award' for Homograph Phishing Protection Included with its Domain Names

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donuts Inc., the global leader in next-generation top-level descriptive domains and authentic digital identities, today announced in conjunction with the RSA Conference that it was awarded the 'Publisher's Choice Anti-Phishing Award' from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) , the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Donuts is the first and only domain registry to automatically provide homograph phishing protection to its customers across hundreds of top-level domains (TLDs).

Donuts Inc. Global InfoSec Award Winner (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary," said Akram J. Atallah, CEO, Donuts Inc. "We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading InfoSec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased."

With phishing on the rise, businesses need to fight back against bad actors using look-alike domain names in their attacks. Unlike other domain registries, Donuts' Phishing Protection automatically identifies known homographs of a buyer's domain name at the time of registration and provides phishing protection for a domain's lifetime. In addition to Phishing Protection, Donuts offers enhanced brand protection with its Domains Protected Marks List (DPML) program. This service protects a brand's trademarks, prevents cybersquatting, and ensures that domains are available for future use.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators who could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime," said Yan Ross, editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Donuts Inc. is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

The RSA Conference takes place from June 6-9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For a complete list of winners, please visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage, or public companies in the InfoSec (Information Security) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy of finding more innovative players with new and unique technologies than those with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Donuts Inc.

Donuts Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people to build, market and own their digital identities. Donuts owns the world's largest portfolio of top-level domains, branded TrueName Domains, and operates hundreds of others for registry partners on its innovative registry services platform. Together, Donuts' top-level domains have nearly 25 million domains under management. Beyond its domain name registry and innovative registry services platform, Donuts enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Donuts, which ranked on Inc.'s 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing U.S private companies in 2021, is a global company with hundreds of employees. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with international offices across four continents. For more information, please visit www.donuts.domains .

Media Inquiries:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Cyber Defense Magazine

marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

1-833-844-9468

www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

Sacha Arts

Bella Vista Communications

(408) 458.6316

sacha@bellavista.agency

www.bellavista.agency

Donuts Logo (PRNewsfoto/Afilias) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donuts Inc.