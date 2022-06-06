Osmo from BYJU'S Appoints LeVar Burton as its New Chief Reading Officer as Company Readies to Take Children on a "Reading Adventure" This Summer

Osmo to Launch Technology-Based, Personalized Learn-to-Read Program for Kids

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening a new world to children through the joy of reading has been a lifelong mission for LeVar Burton . The legendary actor, presenter, director, podcaster and author is taking on a new role as the Chief Reading Officer (CRO) for Osmo from BYJU'S. Burton has been a high-profile advocate of reading for decades and was drawn to the engaging way Osmo from BYJU'S uses technology to help children learn new skills while having fun.

In his new CRO role, Burton will share insights and information with parents and educators on ways to inspire kids to increase their reading time. A champion of early childhood education, Burton will make special appearances to read with kids, families, and educators in an effort to reduce the literacy gap.

Later this summer, Burton will join Osmo from BYJU'S as it releases its technology-based, personalized, learn-to-read program, Reading Adventure. The program integrates physical and digital learning along with automatic speech recognition for a multisensory reading experience.

"Teaching children to become eager readers is my life's work, so becoming the Chief Reading Officer at Osmo by BYJU'S is the perfect way for me to further this mission," said Burton. "Osmo's Reading Adventure makes learning to read a magical experience–one that helps parents and teachers nurture a love of books in children."

"LeVar Burton personifies the joy of reading and he is celebrated around the world as an enthusiastic proponent for early childhood literacy," said Cherian Thomas, Senior Vice President of Osmo and International Business at BYJU'S. "For nearly 40 years, LeVar has inspired us and our children to read. Now, as Osmo's Chief Reading Officer, we will work together to teach the next generation to love reading."

In the coming months, Burton will help launch Osmo's Reading Adventure, a personalized reading program where kids build their skills and confidence. Developed with educators, the program uses physical and digital play along with speech recognition and artificial intelligence to cover critical reading skills from kindergarten through first grade (ages 5-7).

Osmo Reading Adventure includes an app, physical books and an interactive crystal wand (available on iOS). The program also includes skill building games and activities, and adapts to meet the skill level of the child for a more dynamic, fun experience.

Osmo Reading Adventure will be available this summer at PlayOsmo.com and on Amazon. For more information on Reading Adventure, please visit http://playosmo.com/en/readingadventure .

About Osmo from BYJU'S

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand, which is part of BYJU'S, the leading global edtech company. Osmo and Osmo Education products are used in more than 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. Osmo builds a universe of hands-on gamified learning experiences validated by education experts that nourish the minds of children. Leveraging its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence, Osmo unleashes the power of physical tools combined with the digital world through augmented reality to deliver dynamic phygital education games, programs and platforms. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com and Osmo Education .

ABOUT BYJU'S

BYJU'S, the world's largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU'S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU'S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU'S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker and the BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU'S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global .

