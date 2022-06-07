Bechtel, Toshiba join forces to pursue Polish nuclear plant projects

Leading provider of steam turbines, generators, and services for power plants worldwide

RESTON, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a trusted engineering, construction, and project management partner to the global nuclear industry for nearly 70 years, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Toshiba America Energy Systems and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions to pursue a new civil nuclear power plant project in Poland.

Bechtel’s Ahmet Tokpinar (right) signs the memorandum of understanding with Toshiba executives Kentaro Takagi (center) and Yuri Arima to pursue a new civil nuclear power plant project in Poland. (PRNewswire)

Toshiba is the latest company to join the group of U.S. and Polish companies organizing a team led by Bechtel and Westinghouse Electric Company. The plant would be Poland's first nuclear power station as the country transitions away from coal-fired energy while maintaining its energy independence.

"Any new nuclear plant requires expertise from proven companies with the required certifications," said Ahmet Tokpinar, general manager of Bechtel's Nuclear Power business line. "Toshiba has supplied steam turbines, generators, and services to power plants of all types for nearly 100 years. This is a team with proven manufacturing capabilities and a record of excellent service."

"We are honored to be partnering with Bechtel as this exciting opportunity develops to support Poland's new nuclear power plant pursuits," said Kentaro Takagi, president and CEO, Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation.

Yuki Arima, business unit manager, Power Systems Div., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, added: "As demand for low-carbon and stable energy sources increases, Toshiba has been working closely with our clients and partners to successfully deliver safe and reliable nuclear power solutions that make a positive impact across the world."

Bechtel and Westinghouse are jointly preparing a front-end engineering design for the Polish government's consideration for a three-unit plant on the Baltic Sea coast. The plant would use proven Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. The companies are also engaging with the Czech Republic on the possible expansion of that country's civil nuclear power program.

