ICHNOS SCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 2022 JEFFERIES HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a clinical-stage global biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific antibodies for oncology, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Cyril Konto, M.D., will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

"Ichnos has been working to develop and advance therapies for cancer that extend and improve survival and quality of life, driven by the belief that cure is possible," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "We are excited to come together with other health and biotech innovators at the Jefferies Conference and honored to have the opportunity to share our plans for shifting medicine forward."

Dr. Konto's presentation comes just weeks after Ichnos announced the selection of its ISB 2001 TREAT1 trispecific antibody, the first T cell-engaging antibody that targets BCMA and CD38 on multiple myeloma cells, as its next candidate to move into clinical development. Ichnos' pipeline also includes ISB 1342, a CD38 x CD3 bispecific antibody, which continues to enroll patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in an ongoing Phase 1, dose escalation and expansion study, and ISB 1442, a CD38 x CD47 biparatopic bispecific antibody for which a Phase 1 study in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is planned to start shortly.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT®2 technology platform and pioneering teams, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

