Acutis Diagnostics Fosters Improved Healthcare Treatment Decisions with Advanced Gene Sequencing Technologies

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutis Diagnostics, a New York State laboratory, is taking on urgent healthcare issues through advancing medical testing capabilities.

Acutis Diagnostics CEO Jibreel Srij expects gene sequencing to improve how cancer medication is developed and to allow for more targeted treatments. (PRNewswire)

Among its most important projects is developing advanced gene sequencing technologies that can be used in the clinic. This work was featured recently in a Long Island Press article.

"Acutis expects that gene sequencing will dramatically improve the way cancer medication is developed and that biomarker-specific treatment will be based on diagnostics, such as those being developed by Acutis," said Acutis CEO Jibreel Sarij.

The company has a 40,000-square-foot facility in Hicksville with more than 200 professional employees. It was launched as a clinical diagnostic laboratory in a 1,000-square-foot start-up space in Farmingdale.

Acutis also offers molecular testing with a focus on infectious diseases, which enabled it to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has performed 2.5 million COVID tests over the past two years.

Acutis provides advanced polymerase chain reaction-based (PCR) tests for infectious diseases that may be misdiagnosed with traditional testing, such as urinary tract infections.

"We stress the importance of moving together with continuous improvement in mind," said Javon Barnwell, vice president of human resources. "Simply, we demand more of ourselves and each other to serve those who have entrusted us with their important care as best as we can."

The company plans to provide specialized contract services to assist other biopharmaceutical companies through Acutis Biosciences. These services will include research, development, and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics using genomics, including for identifying cancer mutations.

Acutis is a specialized clinical and biosciences diagnostics grounded in the most advanced science, technology, and best practices, all set in motion by teams of deeply committed professionals. https://www.acutis.com/.

Media Contact:

Tara Gearhart

(860) 916-1707

tgearhart@acutis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acutis Diagnostics Inc.